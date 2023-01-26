Two females ‘commit suicide’ in Pabna, Rangpur

A woman and a teenage girl have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Pabna and Rangpur, in two days.

PABNA: A woman has reportedly committed suicide in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Murshida Khatun, 40, a resident of Barahushia Village under Dashuria Union.

According to police and local sources, the woman drank poison at her home in the afternoon due to a family feud with her husband.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex, where she died at night while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ishwardi Police Station (PS) Arvind Sarker confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.

RANGPUR: Police recovered the hanging body of a teenage girl from her room in Kawnia Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Surma Khatun, 18, daughter of Md Shahidul Islam, a resident of Sonatan Chilmari Tari Village.

According to locals and the deeceased's family members, Surma went to her room after dinner on Sunday night, but she did not respond when her mother knocked at her door on Monday morning.

Later on, the family members broke open the door and found her hanging from the ceiling of the room and informed police.

Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body with a suicide note which says 'no one is responsible for the death'.

The body was, however, sent to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

















