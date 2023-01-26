Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 January, 2023, 7:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two females ‘commit suicide’ in Pabna, Rangpur

Published : Thursday, 26 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondents

A woman and a teenage girl have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Pabna and Rangpur, in two days.
PABNA: A woman has reportedly committed suicide in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Murshida Khatun, 40, a resident of Barahushia Village under Dashuria Union.
According to police and local sources, the woman drank poison at her home in the afternoon due to a family feud with her husband.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex, where she died at night while undergoing treatment.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ishwardi Police Station (PS) Arvind Sarker confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.
RANGPUR: Police recovered the hanging body of a teenage girl from her room in Kawnia Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
The deceased was identified as Surma Khatun, 18, daughter of Md Shahidul Islam, a resident of Sonatan Chilmari Tari Village.
According to locals and the deeceased's family members, Surma went to her room after dinner on Sunday night, but she did not respond when her mother knocked at her door on Monday morning.
Later on, the family members broke open the door and found her hanging from the ceiling of the room and informed police.
Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body with a suicide note which says 'no one is responsible for the death'.
The body was, however, sent to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Seven killed in separate road mishaps
Two females ‘commit suicide’ in Pabna, Rangpur
103 RU students to get gold medals
Bangladesh Sweden Polytechnic Institute in Kaptai of Rangamati
Two nabbed with drugs in Rajshahi, Chandpur
3 people murdered
Load-shedding disrupts Boro farming in Rajshahi
Man crushed under train in Jhenidah


Latest News
Another Bangladeshi factory, Amanat Shah, gets global green recognition
Man stabs passengers on German train; 2 dead, 7 injured
Student killed in Chattogram road accident
Man’s body found in Rajbari
Death-row convict in photojournalist Aftab Ahmed murder arrested
One held with hemp in Noakhali
Government's days are being numbered: Fakhrul
Will correct if opposition can find my failures: PM
Fifteen to receive Bangla Academy Literary Award
Farmer electrocuted in Barishal
Most Read News
Another Bangladeshi factory, Amanat Shah, gets global green recognition
Presidential election on February 19
Death-row convict in photojournalist Aftab Ahmed murder arrested
Women's IPL franchise sold at Tk 5,750 crore
Germany, US to send Leopard, Abrams M1 tanks to Ukraine
Government's days are being numbered: Fakhrul
4 BCL leaders held over attack on students at Barisal University
Metro trains now stop at Pallabi station for commuters
Bangladesh, S Korea trade reaches record high of $3bn in 2022
Digital pass to be needed to enter Appellate Division from Feb 1
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft