Thursday, 26 January, 2023, 7:42 AM
Home Countryside

103 RU students to get gold medals

Published : Thursday, 26 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
RU Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Jan 25: A total of 103 students of Rajshahi University (RU) have been selected to be awarded gold medals for their academic performance.
Education Minister Dr. Deepu Moni will hand over the medals to the students on January 30.
Professor Md Sultan-ul-Islam, pro-vice-chancellor of RU confirmed the information recently. Agrani Bank Gold Medal, Mumtazuddin Gold Medal and Dr. A.K. Khan gold medal will be given to 103 students in three categories.
Minister of Education will also inaugurate the newly reconstructed Kazi Nazrul Islam Auditorium at RU, which has been modernised at a cost of Tk 17 crore.









