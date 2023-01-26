Video
Home Countryside

Published : Thursday, 26 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

Bangladesh Sweden Polytechnic Institute in Kaptai of Rangamati organized a job fair on its premises on Wednesday. Karnaphuli Pani Bidyut Kendra Engineer ATM Abduzzaher was present as the chief guest while Acting Principal of BSPI Mohammad ASbdul Matin Hawlader presided over the programme. Instructor of Department of Computer Science Iqbal Haider conducted the function. Senior Vice-President of Bangladesh Furniture Industry Owners' Association Md Nurul Azam, Chairman of Mechanical Engineering Department of BSPI Mohammad Omar Faruque and Dietician of Chandraghona Christian Hospital Dr Ms Abby Sherwin were also present at that time.    photo: observer


« PreviousNext »

