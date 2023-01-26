Video
Thursday, 26 January, 2023
Home Countryside

Two nabbed with drugs in Rajshahi, Chandpur

Published : Thursday, 26 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondents

Two men have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Rajshahi and Chandpur, on Sunday.
RAJSHAHI: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a suspected drug dealer along with 560 yaba tablets from Jamira area under Belpukur Police Station (PS) in the city on Sunday night.
The arrested man is Md Iman Ali, 19, a resident of Shibpur Hat area under Puthia PS in the district.
According to RAB-5 sources, acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Jamira area under Belpukur PS at night and arrested the man along with the drugs.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Belpukur PS in this regard.
CHANDPUR: Police arrested a drug dealer along with marijuana from Hajiganj Upazila in the district on Sunday night.
The arrested man is Sohel, 27, a resident of Toragarh Village under Hajiganj Municipality.
According to police sources, acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted an anti-drug drive led by Sub-Inspector Misbahul Alam Chowdhury in Toragarh-Badarpur area at night, and arrested the drug dealer along with 19 kg of marijuana.
Officer-in-Charge of Hajiganj PS Md Zobair Syed confirmed the matter, adding that a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the arrested with the PS in this regard.


