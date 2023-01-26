Video
Home Countryside

3 people murdered

Published : Thursday, 26 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondents

Three people have been murdered and seven others injured in separate incidents in three districts- Dinajpur, Naogaon and Munshiganj, on Tuesday and Wednesday.  
GHORAGHAT, DINAJPUR: Two persons were killed and six others injured in a clash between two groups over a land dispute in Ghoraghat Upazila in the district on Wednesday morning.
The incident took place in Khodatpur Chuniapara area of the upazila at around 9 am.
The deceased were identified as Md Meem, 20, son of Haider Ali, and Rakib, 24, son of Ismail Hossain. Both of them were residents of the village.
Local Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Asaduzzaman Bhuttu said Haidar Ali and Omar Ali had been at loggerheads over the ownership of a piece of land for long.
As a result of the enmity, the supporters of Omar Ali, equipped with sharp weapons, attacked the house of Haidar Ali, triggering a clash. Meem died on the spot while seven others from both sides were injured at that time. They were rescued by locals and taken to Ghoraghat Upazila Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred Rakib to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.
Later on, Rakib succumbed to his injuries on the way to the SZRMCH.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies, the UP chairman added.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ghoraghat Police Station (PS) Abu Hasan Kabir confirmed the incident.
NAOGAON: A young man was allegedly stabbed to death by miscreants in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
The deceased was identified as Emon Hossain, 24, son of Saidul Islam, a resident of Bhabanipur Madhyapara Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said a group of miscreants attacked on Emon, and stabbed him with a knife in Bhabanipur Village an around 11 pm, leaving Emon seriously injured.
Sensing the matter, locals rescued him and took to Naogaon Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
MUNSHIGANJ: A trader was shot and stabbed by a group of terrorists in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.
The injured person is Zia Sarker, 45, son of Jeddal Sarker, a resident of Noaddha Village under Mollakandi Union in Sadar Upazila.
According to locals and relatives of the victim, a group of 10 to 12 terrorists including Shipon Patawary, Shohag, Moslem and Dildar, dragged trader Zia Sarker from Beshnal area under Tongibari Upazila in the afternoon and took him to Amghata Village in the  upazila.
Later on, the terrorists fired shot in the leg of the trader and stabbed him indiscriminately, which left him critically injured.
Sensing the matter, locals rescued the trader and took him to Munshiganj General Hospital.
Munshiganj Sadar PS OC Md Tarequzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest the accused involved in the attack.


