Load-shedding disrupts Boro farming in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Jan 25: A severe load-shedding has been going on in the district since the last week, causing a halt to Boro cultivation.

According to the data at Northern Electricity Supply Company (NESCO), the daily electricity demand in eight districts of Rajshahi Division is 276 megawatt. But for the last few days the supply has been less than that.

Farmers said, at least three to four hours of load-shedding is being done daily at the end of the current Boro season. Masud Ali is a farmer from Basudebpur area in Godagari Upazila. This time he has cultivated paddy in three bighas of land.

"We are worried about the power outage. Now I am thinking whether I can give water in time or not," he added.

City dwellers are in a bad situation as they do not get electricity in time. Many people are also calling NESCO hotline to know about the electricity crisis.

Abdus Sabur, a businessman in Saheb Bazar area of the city, said, "Our market runs the whole day. But at least three to four times a day the electricity goes out. There is no electricity for about three/four hours. This is causing a lot of trouble."

"Business cannot be done in the dark. When you call the hotline, no one picks up. We are using candles instead of electric light," he added.

Majdar Hossain, deputy director of Department of Agricultural Extension in Rajshahi said, Boro plantation has started and many have planted paddy; most of them are now busy with land preparation; and almost all the land in this area is dependent on deep tube-well water.

There has not been much demand for water in the land so far, the official maintained. He further said, even if there is a problem of electricity, its effect is not so much. This problem will not be so complicated in the future, the official added.

When asked, Abdur Rashid, chief engineer of sales and distribution department of the NESCO-Rajshahi region, said, load-shedding has been there for around past 15 days.

For not getting electricity compared to demand, the load-shedding is maintained, he added.

He further said, "Electricity is not available as per demand from the national grid. So load-shedding has to be done. We don't even know what the problem is. This problem will be solved if the electricity is properly supplied."



















