Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 January, 2023, 7:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Load-shedding disrupts Boro farming in Rajshahi

Published : Thursday, 26 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
City Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Jan 25: A severe load-shedding has been going on in the district since the last week, causing a halt to Boro cultivation.
According to the data at Northern Electricity Supply Company (NESCO), the daily electricity demand in eight districts of Rajshahi Division is 276 megawatt. But for the last few days the supply has been less than that.
Farmers said, at least three to four hours of load-shedding is being done daily at the end of the current Boro   season. Masud Ali is a farmer from Basudebpur area in Godagari Upazila. This time he has cultivated paddy in three  bighas of land.  
"We are worried about the power outage. Now I am thinking whether I can give water in time or not," he added.
City dwellers are in a bad situation as they do not get electricity in time. Many people are also calling NESCO hotline to know about the electricity crisis.
Abdus Sabur, a businessman in Saheb Bazar area of the city, said,  "Our market runs the whole day. But at least three to four times a day the electricity goes out. There is no electricity for about three/four hours. This is causing a lot of trouble."
"Business cannot be done in the dark. When you call the hotline, no one picks up. We are using candles instead of electric light," he added.
Majdar Hossain, deputy director of Department of Agricultural Extension in Rajshahi said, Boro plantation has started and many have planted paddy; most of them are now busy with land preparation; and almost all the land in this area is dependent on deep tube-well water.
There has not been much demand for water in the land so far, the official maintained. He further said, even if there is a problem of electricity, its effect is not so much. This problem will not be so complicated in the future, the official added.
When asked, Abdur Rashid, chief engineer of sales and distribution department of the NESCO-Rajshahi region, said, load-shedding has been there for around past 15 days.
For not getting electricity compared to demand, the load-shedding is maintained, he added.
He further said, "Electricity is not available as per demand from the national grid. So load-shedding has to be done. We don't even know what the problem is. This problem will be solved if the electricity is properly supplied."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Seven killed in separate road mishaps
Two females ‘commit suicide’ in Pabna, Rangpur
103 RU students to get gold medals
Bangladesh Sweden Polytechnic Institute in Kaptai of Rangamati
Two nabbed with drugs in Rajshahi, Chandpur
3 people murdered
Load-shedding disrupts Boro farming in Rajshahi
Man crushed under train in Jhenidah


Latest News
Another Bangladeshi factory, Amanat Shah, gets global green recognition
Man stabs passengers on German train; 2 dead, 7 injured
Student killed in Chattogram road accident
Man’s body found in Rajbari
Death-row convict in photojournalist Aftab Ahmed murder arrested
One held with hemp in Noakhali
Government's days are being numbered: Fakhrul
Will correct if opposition can find my failures: PM
Fifteen to receive Bangla Academy Literary Award
Farmer electrocuted in Barishal
Most Read News
Another Bangladeshi factory, Amanat Shah, gets global green recognition
Presidential election on February 19
Death-row convict in photojournalist Aftab Ahmed murder arrested
Women's IPL franchise sold at Tk 5,750 crore
Germany, US to send Leopard, Abrams M1 tanks to Ukraine
Government's days are being numbered: Fakhrul
4 BCL leaders held over attack on students at Barisal University
Metro trains now stop at Pallabi station for commuters
Bangladesh, S Korea trade reaches record high of $3bn in 2022
Digital pass to be needed to enter Appellate Division from Feb 1
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft