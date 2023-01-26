Man crushed under train in Jhenidah

JHENIDAH, Jan 25: A man was crushed under a train in Kotchandpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

It was learnt that a train hit the man behind Kotchandpur Government College in the morning while he was crossing the rail line, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

Kotchandpur Railway Station Master Abdul Majeed confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to identify the deceased.















