Three people found dead in three dists

Three people including a college girl have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Chattogram, Pirojpur and Rajshahi, in four days.

CHATTOGRAM: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a rickshaw-puller from Srimati Khal area under Patiya Upazila in the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ali Ahmed, 55, son of Monir Ahmed, a resident of Bhatikhani Union in the upazila.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Patiya Police Station (PS) Md Zahir Amin said Ali did not return home after depositing his rickshaw in a garage at around 10pm on Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, locals spotted the throat-silt body of Ali beside Srimati Khal in the area and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and necessary steps will be taken after investigation, the SI added.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: A man, who went missing on January 16, was found dead in a river in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as Shawon, 38, son of Harech Hawlader, hailed from Polashpur Village under Kotwali PS in Barishal District.

According to police and local sources, a group of thieves were trying to steal an iron beam from an under construction bridge of Chinguria Village at night on January 16. After noticing, locals chased them and caught all members of the group. However, one Shawon jumped into the river at that time.

Later on, police, locals and Fire Service and Civil Defence members searched him in the river for a long time but could not find him.

On Monday evening, locals saw the body was floating in the river and informed police.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhandaria PS Md Ashikuzzaman said being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body from the river.

The body was, however, sent to Pirojpur General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.

RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the body of a college student from Terkhadia area under Rajpara Police Station in the city on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ayesha Jannat Nodi, 21, wife of Rakibul Hasib Sajib, a resident of Terkhadia area. She was a third year honours student in Department of Bengali at Rajshahi Women's College.

However, the deceased's husband has been arrested by police in this regard.

Anjuara Begum, mother of the deceased, claimed that her daughter was suffocated to death by a pillow.

According to the family members of Nodi, she got married with Sajib, son of Sarwar Hossain of Santahar area of Naogaon, about one and a half years back. A condition was decided to let Nodi study after marriage. But her family claimed that her husband stopped the study.

Rajpara PS OC Siddiqur Rahman said the body of Nodi was found at home on Sunday morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks on its different parts.

However, the deceased's stepfather Golam Mostafa lodged a case with Rajpara PS in this regard.

The actual reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report, the OC added.















