Poor people get winter clothes in Rajshahi, Naogaon

Winter clothes have been distributed among 1,000 cold-hit poor people in two districts- Rajshahi and Naogaon, on Wednesday.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 500 destitute people received blankets for mitigating their sufferings caused by the sweeping cold weather in the city.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) distributed the blankets in Chandipur area under Rajpara Police Station in the metropolis on Wednesday. RMP Commissioner Anisur Rahman accompanied by its Additional Commissioners Faruque Hossain, Bijoy Basak and Samsun Nahar, Deputy Commissioner Arefin Jewel and Additional Deputy Commissioner Rafiqul Alam distributed the blankets.

NAOGAON: Blankets have been distributed among more than 500 helpless people in Sadar Upazila of the district under the initiative of Naogaon District Police.

Naogaon Superintendent of Police (SP) Md Rashidul Haque was present and distributed these winter clothes among the cold-hit destitute people on Wednesday morning on Naogaon Police Lines Field in the district town.

District Additional SP Gaziur Rahman, Police Lines RI Nazrul Islam and members of police were also present there.
















