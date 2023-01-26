Three killed in Tangail buffalo attack

TANGAIL, Jan 25: Three persons including a woman have been killed and at least 25 others injured in a mad buffalo attack in Lauhati area under Delduar Upazila of the district.

The deceased were identified as Hasmat Ali, president of Lauhati Union Awami League, Kitab Ali, and Hajera Begum, residents of Tarutia Village.

Hasmat Ali died at Enam Medical College Hospital in Dhaka at around 9:30 pm on Monday, while Kitab Ali died on the way to Dhaka at night from Tangail General Hospital.

Earlier, Hajera Begum died at Mirzapur Kumudini Hospital at around 3 pm on Sunday.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Delduar Police Station (PS) Nasir Uddin Mridha said a mad buffalo attacked the people in Tarutia Village on Sunday morning. At least 28 people were seriously injured in the attack.

Of them, three succumbed to their injuries. The other injured people were rescued by locals and admitted to different hospitals, the OC added.















