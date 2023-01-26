

‘Crop output in Feni to help tackle food shortage’

In cooperation with Feni Sadar Upazila Agriculture Office, the gathering was organized by Feni Sadar Upazila Chairman Shusen Chandra Sheel on a mustard field of Uttar Kashimpur under Panchgachhiya Union in Sadar Upazila in the afternoon.

The gathering was attended by Superintendent of Police Zakir Hasan as the chief guest.

Among others, Additional Deputy Commissioner Masudur Rahman, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Anwar Hossain Patwary, Agriculture Department's Deputy Director Md Ekram Uddin, Upazila Agriculture Officer Sharmin Aktar, Sadar Upazila Vice-Chairmen A K Shahid Ullah Khandakar and Josna Ara Jusi, Star Line Group's Vice-Chairman Zafar Uddin, Panchgachhiya Union Chairman Mahbubul Haq Liton, Bir Muktijodda Abu Taleb, Journalist and Freedom Fighter Abu Taher, Daily Observer correspondent Muhammad Abu Taher Bhuiyan and Journalist Ariful Amin Rizvi spoke at the gathering.

Upazila Chairman Shusen Chandra Sheel said, local farmers and their children have been invited to the gathering, along with local students, district government officials and public representatives. It will make a bondage among all.

He further said, this locality will be strengthened to face any food crisis in the future by increasing production.

According to Department of Agriculture Extension, this season 3,494 hectares (ha) of land have been brought under mustard cultivation in the district against last year's 1,806 ha, higher by 1,147 ha than the target. A mustard production of 4,670 metric tons (mt) is expected.

Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer Pranab Chandra Mazumdar said, mustard has been cultivated on 75 ha of land in 3 blocks in his area with a production of at least 90 mt mustard. From this mustard, 30,000 litres of oil will be produced while mustard cake of 60,000 kg.

A total of 400 listed farmers got incentives- fertiliser and seeds, he added.

In the last year, a total of 25 ha was brought under mustard cultivation in his area. The total mustard seed production was 30 mt while oil 10,000 litres and cake 20,000 kg.



















FENI, Jan 25: A gathering of farmers, students and eminent persons was held in the district on Monday.In cooperation with Feni Sadar Upazila Agriculture Office, the gathering was organized by Feni Sadar Upazila Chairman Shusen Chandra Sheel on a mustard field of Uttar Kashimpur under Panchgachhiya Union in Sadar Upazila in the afternoon.The gathering was attended by Superintendent of Police Zakir Hasan as the chief guest.Among others, Additional Deputy Commissioner Masudur Rahman, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Anwar Hossain Patwary, Agriculture Department's Deputy Director Md Ekram Uddin, Upazila Agriculture Officer Sharmin Aktar, Sadar Upazila Vice-Chairmen A K Shahid Ullah Khandakar and Josna Ara Jusi, Star Line Group's Vice-Chairman Zafar Uddin, Panchgachhiya Union Chairman Mahbubul Haq Liton, Bir Muktijodda Abu Taleb, Journalist and Freedom Fighter Abu Taher, Daily Observer correspondent Muhammad Abu Taher Bhuiyan and Journalist Ariful Amin Rizvi spoke at the gathering.Upazila Chairman Shusen Chandra Sheel said, local farmers and their children have been invited to the gathering, along with local students, district government officials and public representatives. It will make a bondage among all.He further said, this locality will be strengthened to face any food crisis in the future by increasing production.According to Department of Agriculture Extension, this season 3,494 hectares (ha) of land have been brought under mustard cultivation in the district against last year's 1,806 ha, higher by 1,147 ha than the target. A mustard production of 4,670 metric tons (mt) is expected.Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer Pranab Chandra Mazumdar said, mustard has been cultivated on 75 ha of land in 3 blocks in his area with a production of at least 90 mt mustard. From this mustard, 30,000 litres of oil will be produced while mustard cake of 60,000 kg.A total of 400 listed farmers got incentives- fertiliser and seeds, he added.In the last year, a total of 25 ha was brought under mustard cultivation in his area. The total mustard seed production was 30 mt while oil 10,000 litres and cake 20,000 kg.