Nakshikantha Band enters 17 years

The Nakshikantha Band passed 16 and entered 17 years. On January 25, 2007 Nakshikantha's journey began with a press conference at a restaurant in Dhanmondi of the capital. As such, the band turned 16 this year.

Vocalist Sajed Fatemi, the founder of Nakshikantha, said that the purpose of establishing the band was to raise the social problems of the country through music and the basis of that song will be folk melody. In the year 2010, it was connected with that purpose to present the folk songs of different regions of Bangladesh to the world and the folk songs of different languages of the world to the Bengali-speaking audience and audience. Since then, Nakshikantha has been moving forward with a fixed goal.

The band's first album 'Nazar Rakhis' was released in 2008. The second album 'Nakshikanthar Gan' was released in 2016.

Running lineup of Nakshikatha: Sajed Fatemi, Vocalist and Percussionis; JR Sumon, Lead Guitarist; Bulbul Saha, Drummer; Romel Hasan, Keyboardist and Faisal Adnan, Base Guitarist.