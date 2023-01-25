DMP arrests 38 for consuming, selling drugs in city

As part of the anti-drug drive in the capital, the members of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested a total of 38 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Tuesday.

According to a release issued by the DMP, police conducted the operations against the drug sellers and consumers in different areas under various police stations of the metropolis and detained a total of 38 drug traffickers with huge amounts of drugs from 6:00am of January 23 to 6:00am on Tuesday.

















