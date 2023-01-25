Transfer of immunity against Nipah virus from mother to child: icddr,b

A new study has confirmed the transfer of humoral immunity against Nipah Virus (NiV) from mother to newborn baby for the first time.

A novel finding on the vertical transfer of immune properties by icddr,b scientists, and partners was recently published in the journal of Tropical Medicine and Infectious Disease.

This will also be a reference for vaccine recommendations for pregnant and young women against the Nipa Virus, said the study's lead researcher, Dr Syed Moinuddin Satter, Assistant Scientist & Deputy Project Coordinator, Emerging Infections, Infectious Diseases Division at icddr,b.

NiV is a zoonotic virus (it is transmitted from animals to humans) and can also be transmitted through foods contaminated by animals or directly between people. Fruit bats from the genus Pteropus are its natural reservoir, and NiV is one of the present time's fatal emerging pathogens.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the mortality rate for NiV is estimated at 40% to 75%, and in Bangladesh, it is about 71%.

The survivors of NiV infection suffer from severe neurological complications. Besides, there is a high chance that these symptoms worsen progressively when a survivor becomes pregnant and approaches the term.

In January 2020, a baby girl aged below five years and her mother from Faridpur district were infected with NiV who consumed raw date palm sap. Unfortunately, the daughter passed away and the mother survived with significant residual neurological impairment.

The mother was conceived in November 2021 and was under thorough antenatal follow-up by the National Nipah surveillance authority. A healthy male baby was born in August last year. As part of the follow-up, specimens were collected and tested for NiV infection at the reference laboratory to exclude vertical transmission.

Although tested negative for anti-Nipah IgM and PCR for NiV, a high titer of anti-Nipah IgG was observed. The transfer of humoral immunity against NiV from the mother to the neonate was confirmed for the first time, the study shows.

Dr Syed Moinuddin said, "To best of our knowledge, this finding is the first to report the vertical transfer of NiV-specific immune properties. It warrants further exploration of its effectiveness in virus neutralisation and its potential to protect newborns." UNB

















