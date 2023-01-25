Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 January, 2023, 3:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Transfer of immunity against Nipah virus from mother to child: icddr,b

Published : Wednesday, 25 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102

A new study has confirmed the transfer of humoral immunity against Nipah Virus (NiV) from mother to newborn baby for the first time.
A novel finding on the vertical transfer of immune properties by icddr,b scientists, and partners was recently published in the journal of Tropical Medicine and Infectious Disease.
This will also be a reference for vaccine recommendations for pregnant and young women against the Nipa Virus, said the study's lead researcher, Dr Syed Moinuddin Satter, Assistant Scientist & Deputy Project Coordinator, Emerging Infections, Infectious Diseases Division at icddr,b.
NiV is a zoonotic virus (it is transmitted from animals to humans) and can also be transmitted through foods contaminated by animals or directly between people. Fruit bats from the genus Pteropus are its natural reservoir, and NiV is one of the present time's fatal emerging pathogens.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the mortality rate for NiV is estimated at 40% to 75%, and in Bangladesh, it is about 71%.
The survivors of NiV infection suffer from severe neurological complications. Besides, there is a high chance that these symptoms worsen progressively when a survivor becomes pregnant and approaches the term.
In January 2020, a baby girl aged below five years and her mother from Faridpur district were infected with NiV who consumed raw date palm sap. Unfortunately, the daughter passed away and the mother survived with significant residual neurological impairment.
The mother was conceived in November 2021 and was under thorough antenatal follow-up by the National Nipah surveillance authority. A healthy male baby was born in August last year. As part of the follow-up, specimens were collected and tested for NiV infection at the reference laboratory to exclude vertical transmission.
Although tested negative for anti-Nipah IgM and PCR for NiV, a high titer of anti-Nipah IgG was observed. The transfer of humoral immunity against NiV from the mother to the neonate was confirmed for the first time, the study shows.
Dr Syed Moinuddin said, "To best of our knowledge, this finding is the first to report the vertical transfer of NiV-specific immune properties. It warrants further exploration of its effectiveness in virus neutralisation and its potential to protect newborns."    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nakshikantha Band enters 17 years
Covid-19: 13 more cases reported in 24 hours
DMP arrests 38 for consuming, selling drugs in city
ACC starts probe against ex-VC of Khulna Agricultural University
Transfer of immunity against Nipah virus from mother to child: icddr,b
North South University held their spring orientation program
Gold worth Tk 1 crore seized at Benapole
Tk 2.88cr Govt cheque distributed among 29 KU researchers


Latest News
One arrested with marijuana in Noakhali
Bangladesh, S Korea trade reaches record high crossing USD 3 bn in 2022
'Strengthen scouts movement to groom children as worthy citizens'
Youth stabbed dead in Naogaon
HC summons 3 Nilphamari lawyers over misconduct with judge
Man crushed under train in Jhenidah
Govt may provide loans for producing eco-friendly bricks: Minister Shahab Uddin
Ekushey book fair: Bangla Academy brings some changes
Two killed over land dispute in Dinajpur
Presidential election on February 19
Most Read News
BNP demands withdrawal of error-ridden textbooks
Mother recognised as legal guardian of student: HC
Bangladeshi engineer arrested in India for 'murder' of wife
Presidential election schedule Wednesday
13 Covid cases reported in 24 hours
Two bodies to correct errors in textbooks, identify those responsible formed
Rizvi critically ill in jail, says wife
Mother cut into 5 pieces, son among 7 get death sentence
Couple held with hemp in Kishoreganj
UN: Climate change increases human trafficking risks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft