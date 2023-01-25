Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 January, 2023, 3:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Gold worth Tk 1 crore seized at Benapole

Published : Wednesday, 25 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 144

BENAPOLE, Jan 24: Police seized 10 gold bars weighing 1.16 kg from Shadipur border area of Benapole early Tuesday.
Kamal Hossain Bhuiyan, officer-in-charge of Benapole land port police station, said that upon receiving information that gold was being smuggled to India, a team of police conducted a drive along Shadipur border and found a person trying to cross the border.
The person left a packet and fled when police chased him.
Later, police found ten gold bars worth Tk 1 crore wrapped with white scotch tape, said the OC.
The seized gold will be deposited in the treasury department of Bangladesh Bank, added the officer.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nakshikantha Band enters 17 years
Covid-19: 13 more cases reported in 24 hours
DMP arrests 38 for consuming, selling drugs in city
ACC starts probe against ex-VC of Khulna Agricultural University
Transfer of immunity against Nipah virus from mother to child: icddr,b
North South University held their spring orientation program
Gold worth Tk 1 crore seized at Benapole
Tk 2.88cr Govt cheque distributed among 29 KU researchers


Latest News
One arrested with marijuana in Noakhali
Bangladesh, S Korea trade reaches record high crossing USD 3 bn in 2022
'Strengthen scouts movement to groom children as worthy citizens'
Youth stabbed dead in Naogaon
HC summons 3 Nilphamari lawyers over misconduct with judge
Man crushed under train in Jhenidah
Govt may provide loans for producing eco-friendly bricks: Minister Shahab Uddin
Ekushey book fair: Bangla Academy brings some changes
Two killed over land dispute in Dinajpur
Presidential election on February 19
Most Read News
BNP demands withdrawal of error-ridden textbooks
Mother recognised as legal guardian of student: HC
Bangladeshi engineer arrested in India for 'murder' of wife
Presidential election schedule Wednesday
13 Covid cases reported in 24 hours
Two bodies to correct errors in textbooks, identify those responsible formed
Rizvi critically ill in jail, says wife
Mother cut into 5 pieces, son among 7 get death sentence
Couple held with hemp in Kishoreganj
UN: Climate change increases human trafficking risks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft