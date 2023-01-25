Gold worth Tk 1 crore seized at Benapole

BENAPOLE, Jan 24: Police seized 10 gold bars weighing 1.16 kg from Shadipur border area of Benapole early Tuesday.

Kamal Hossain Bhuiyan, officer-in-charge of Benapole land port police station, said that upon receiving information that gold was being smuggled to India, a team of police conducted a drive along Shadipur border and found a person trying to cross the border.

The person left a packet and fled when police chased him.

Later, police found ten gold bars worth Tk 1 crore wrapped with white scotch tape, said the OC.

The seized gold will be deposited in the treasury department of Bangladesh Bank, added the officer. UNB













