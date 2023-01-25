Rehabilitation of Kalurghat Bridge may begin by year-end

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 24: The Bangladesh Railway (BR) has taken up a Taka 60 million project to renovate the century-old Kalurghat Bridge on the Chattogram-Dohazari-Cox's Bazar rail route to facilitate uninterrupted running of trains on the route.

BR entrusted Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) experts for conducting the feasibility studies, to enhance the capacity of the old bridge. The old bridge is capable for a train carrying 10- ton load to pass at 10 km per hour.

"An agreement was signed with BUET on September 8 in 2022 for conducting a feasibility study of the existing century-old Kalurghat Bridge at Taka 60 million,' Abu Jafar Mia, Chief Engineer of BR East told the Daily Observer on Tuesday.

He said, "BUET team will conduct the study for one year."

Then the BR will go for rehabilitation of the bridge which is expected at the end of the current year.

After rehabilitation of the century-old Kalurghat Bridge the train may run to Cox' Bazar either from Chattogram or Dhaka. Without rehabilitation works, the movement of train over the existing Railway bridge at Kalurghat for the newly constructed rail line to Cox's Bazar is now risky.

Both the renovation of the old bridge and the construction of a new bridge have not yet been finalised by the authority.

Sources said the 239-metre-long Kalurghat dual-purpose bridge has now become unfit for both train and road traffic that was built in 1930 over Karnaphuli River.

The bridge has been playing a remarkable role in both rail and road communications between the port city and southern part of Chattogram and Cox's Bazar districts.

Meanwhile, the Roads and Highways Department procured three ferries to introduce ferry service in Kalurghat.

According to RHD sources, ferry service may begin in February.

Sources said, heavy vehicles will move through the ferry while train and small vehicles will move over the old bridge.

Besides, movement of broad gauge train in Dhaka-Cox's Bazar rail line is uncertain till 2030 due to delay in construction of "Rail-cum-Road" third Karnaphuli Bridge at Kalurghat.

The construction works of the Kalurghat Bridge is likely to begin in 2024 which is expected to be completed after 2030 next.

Meanwhile, the existing Kalurghat Railway Bridge, once the only link between the southern region of Chattogram division on the bank of the river Karnaphuly with the rest of the country has now become dilapidated. This 239-metre- long bridge was installed as a simple rail bridge of steel structure between Janalihut and Gomdandi railway stations in 1930. The bridge was commissioned for operation of trains in Chattogram-Dohazari section in the year 1931 with metre gauge train movement.

For this reason, Bangladesh Railway has taken a project to renovate the bridge at a cost of Taka 8 crore before the operation of the train movement. After renovation, only metre gauge train will be able to move. So, movement of Broad gauge train is uncertain till the construction of the new bridge. Moreover, the bridge will be able to carry at least 15- ton capacity after renovation. But the Railway sources said the procedures of the renovation of the old bridge have not yet been finalised. So renovation of the bridge still remained uncertain.

Railway sources said, the present speed of the train movement on the existing bridge is 10 km per hour and 10 ton capacity of the weight.