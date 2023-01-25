

Michael Madhusudan Dutt's 199th birth anniversary today

President Mohammad Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday paid rich tributes to the memory of Michael Madhusudan Dutt.

On January 25 in 1824, Madhusudan Dutt was born to landlord Raj Narayan Dutt and Janhabi Devi at Sagardari village under Keshabpur upazila in Jashore district.

Legendary poet Madhusudan, who is called Mahakobi (epic poet) for his tragic epic 'Meghnad Badh Kavya', earned name and fame in the arena of literature for his extraordinary creative works.

Madhusudan Dutt is widely considered to be one of the greatest poets in Bengali literature and the father of the Bengali sonnet.

He pioneered what came to be called 'Amitrakshar Chhanda' (blank verse).

His first attempt at blank verse was 'Sharmistha' in Bengali literature.

"Always, o river, you peep in my mind/ Always I think you in this loneliness/ Always I soothe my ears with the murmur/ Of your waters in illusion, the way/ Men hear songs of illusion in a dream," are a few lines of his extraordinary creation 'Kapatakkha Nad' in which he showed his deep love towards his country and the river. Apart from his outstanding talent in authoring poems, Madhusudan Dutt showed prodigious skills as a playwright as he was the first to write Bengali plays in the English style, segregating the play into acts and scenes.

He was also the pioneer of the first satirical plays in Bengali literature. 'Buro Shaliker Ghare Ron' and 'Ekei Ki Boley Sabhyota' are among his famous satirical plays.

Kaliprasanna Singha, who is famous for his translation of the ancient Hindu epic Mahabharata into Bengali, organised a felicitation ceremony to Madhusudan Dutt to mark the introduction of blank verse in Bengali poetry. -BSS













JASHORE, Jan 24: The 199th birth anniversary of Michael Madhusudan Dutt, the legendary Bengali poet and father of the Bengali sonnet, will be observed today (Wednesday) on the bank of the river Kapataksha at Sagardari, the birth place of the poet.President Mohammad Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday paid rich tributes to the memory of Michael Madhusudan Dutt.On January 25 in 1824, Madhusudan Dutt was born to landlord Raj Narayan Dutt and Janhabi Devi at Sagardari village under Keshabpur upazila in Jashore district.Legendary poet Madhusudan, who is called Mahakobi (epic poet) for his tragic epic 'Meghnad Badh Kavya', earned name and fame in the arena of literature for his extraordinary creative works.Madhusudan Dutt is widely considered to be one of the greatest poets in Bengali literature and the father of the Bengali sonnet.He pioneered what came to be called 'Amitrakshar Chhanda' (blank verse).His first attempt at blank verse was 'Sharmistha' in Bengali literature."Always, o river, you peep in my mind/ Always I think you in this loneliness/ Always I soothe my ears with the murmur/ Of your waters in illusion, the way/ Men hear songs of illusion in a dream," are a few lines of his extraordinary creation 'Kapatakkha Nad' in which he showed his deep love towards his country and the river. Apart from his outstanding talent in authoring poems, Madhusudan Dutt showed prodigious skills as a playwright as he was the first to write Bengali plays in the English style, segregating the play into acts and scenes.He was also the pioneer of the first satirical plays in Bengali literature. 'Buro Shaliker Ghare Ron' and 'Ekei Ki Boley Sabhyota' are among his famous satirical plays.Kaliprasanna Singha, who is famous for his translation of the ancient Hindu epic Mahabharata into Bengali, organised a felicitation ceremony to Madhusudan Dutt to mark the introduction of blank verse in Bengali poetry. -BSS