Wednesday, 25 January, 2023, 3:16 PM
BD working to consolidate ties with neighbours: Shahriar

Published : Wednesday, 25 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Diplomatic Correspondent

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said on Tuesday that to ensure regional stability, shared prosperity, and mutual development, the government is persistently working to consolidate relations with neighbouring countries.
"Our principal position - friendship to all, malice towards none- will remain intact, no matter what happens," he said, adding that Bangladesh would also never compromise in the areas of its founding principles - nationalism, socialism, democracy and secularism," he said.
He was speaking as the chief guest at a seminar titled 'Strengthening Bangladesh's Foreign Relations with Neighbours in the Evolving Global Order', Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) organised the seminar.
The State Minister emphasised strengthening bilateral relations with neighbours through promoting partnership and cooperation, increasing trade and commerce, pursuing cooperation in the water and power sector, enhancing connectivity, collaborating on capacity building for people-to-people contact and underscored the importance of humanitarian assistance to demonstrate soft power.
"Keeping those intact, Bangladesh will continue its resources we have a large Bangladeshi diaspora .. we do have, of course, some soft power," he said.
Alam said Bangladesh would continue to expand its relationship that has already been established as a good neighbour in its neighbourhood.
"We (also) hope that our neighbours will try to reciprocate that with best of their ability," he said adding that these are more relevant when the world is undergoing a complex situation condition  
M Humayun Kabir, President of Bangladesh Enterprise Institute (BEI), chaired the session and Major General Sheikh Pasha Habib Uddin, Director General, BIISS, delivered the welcome address. Dr Lailufar Yasmin, Professor and Chairperson, Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka, made a presentation on "Navigating Bangladesh's Foreign Relations with the Neighbours in the Evolving Global Order."
ATM Rokebul Haque, Director General (South Asia), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, delivered his presentation on "Bangladesh's Foreign Policy Towards Her Neighbours: Friendship with Shared Prosperity." Dr Mahfuz Kabir, Research Director, BIISS, made his presentation on "Exploring New Avenues of Cooperation with the Neighbours."
M Ashique Rahman, Senior Research Fellow, BIISS, presented on "Sustaining Bangladesh's Relations in the Extended Neighbourhood."


