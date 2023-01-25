Video
One killed, 2 others injured in feud over ‘extortion’ at Jatrabari

Published : Wednesday, 25 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Staff Correspondent

A person was stabbed to death and two others were injured in the capital's Jatrabari area early Tuesday during a clash between two gangs over extortion. The deceased was Imran Hossain.
The incident happened at a raw material warehouse at about 12:45am.
Local source said every night, goods-laden vehicles from different parts of the country came to raw material warehouse at Borobazar in the area. Some people there collected tolls from the drivers of these vehicles regularly.
Around 12:45am on Tuesday, two gangs ensued a clash over extortion, leaving three injured.
They were taken to a local hospital where one succumbed to his injuries, said Jatrabari Police Station OC Mofizul Alam.


