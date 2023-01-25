Two killed, 40 others injured in road accidents

At least two people were killed and 40 others were injured in separate road accidents in Bogura, Lalmonirhat and Bhola on Tuesday.

Our Bogura Correspondent added that a local leader of Awami League was killed after being hit by a truck at Sajapur area of Shajahanpur upazila in Bogura district on Tuesday afternoon.

Deceased Khalilur Rahman, 60, was a resident of Pollli Mangal village and office secretary of Awami League Sadar Upazila unit.

According to locals and police, a truck smashed Khalilur's motorcycle from the opposite direction when he along with his son were going to their house riding on the motorcycle, leaving Khalil dead and his son critically injured.

Sherpur Highway Police Outpost Sub-Inspector Kazi Rojibul Islam said being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body. The body was sent to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital for autopsy, the SI added.

Our Lalmonirhat Correspondent added that a Grameen bank official was killed in a road accident on Borokata-Teesta Barrage Road in Lalmonirhat's Hatibandha on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Latif, 47, hailing from Votmari area of Kaliganj upazila and a field officer of Grameen Bank Borokhata branch.

Witnesses said Latif riding on his motorcycle was going towards Teesta Barrage this morning.

The accident occurred when a Borokhata-bound truck hit the motorcycle, leaving Latif dead on the spot, said Abdul Hakim Azad, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hatibandha highway police station. Police seized the truck but could not arrest its driver and helper, added the OC.

Our Bhola Correspondent added that at least 40 people injured as a bus fell into a road side ditch in Joynagar Technical College area of Banglabazar in Bhola district.

Sub-Inspector of Bangla Bazar Police station Sheikh Farid Uddin confirmed the news and said a Char Fasson-bound bus of Jamaddar Parihan lost control and fell into a roadside ditch in Bangla Bazar around 1pm on Tuesday, leaving 40 passengers of the bus injured.

On information police and a unit of Bhola fire service rushed to the spot and rescued the injured and sent them to Bhola Sadar Hospital. No one was killed in the incident. Md Zakir Hossain, Officer-in-Charge of Dawlat Khan police station, visited the place.















