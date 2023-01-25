Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 January, 2023, 3:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Two killed, 40 others injured in road accidents

Published : Wednesday, 25 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Staff Correspondent

At least two people were killed and 40 others were injured in separate road accidents in Bogura, Lalmonirhat and Bhola on Tuesday.
Our Bogura Correspondent added that a local leader of Awami League was killed after being hit by a truck at Sajapur area of Shajahanpur upazila in Bogura district on Tuesday afternoon.
Deceased Khalilur Rahman, 60, was a resident of Pollli Mangal village and office secretary of Awami League Sadar Upazila unit.
According to locals and police, a truck smashed Khalilur's motorcycle from the opposite direction when he along with his son were going to their house riding on the motorcycle, leaving Khalil dead and his son critically injured.
Sherpur Highway Police Outpost Sub-Inspector Kazi Rojibul Islam said being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body. The body was sent to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital for autopsy, the SI added.
Our Lalmonirhat Correspondent added that a Grameen bank official was killed in a road accident on Borokata-Teesta Barrage Road in Lalmonirhat's Hatibandha on Tuesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Abdul Latif, 47, hailing from Votmari area of Kaliganj upazila and a field officer of Grameen Bank Borokhata branch.
Witnesses said Latif riding on his motorcycle was going towards Teesta Barrage this morning.
The accident occurred when a Borokhata-bound truck hit the motorcycle, leaving Latif dead on the spot, said Abdul Hakim Azad, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hatibandha highway police station. Police seized the truck but could not arrest its driver and helper, added the OC.
Our Bhola Correspondent added that at least 40 people injured as a bus fell into a road side ditch in Joynagar Technical College area of Banglabazar in Bhola district.
Sub-Inspector of Bangla Bazar Police station Sheikh Farid Uddin confirmed the news and said a Char Fasson-bound bus of Jamaddar Parihan lost control and fell into a roadside ditch in Bangla Bazar around 1pm on Tuesday, leaving 40 passengers of the bus injured.
On information police and a unit of Bhola fire service rushed to the spot and rescued the injured and sent them to Bhola Sadar Hospital. No one was killed in the incident. Md Zakir Hossain, Officer-in-Charge of Dawlat Khan police station, visited the place.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rehabilitation of Kalurghat Bridge may begin by year-end
Michael Madhusudan Dutt's 199th birth anniversary today
BD working to consolidate ties with neighbours: Shahriar
One killed, 2 others injured in feud over ‘extortion’ at Jatrabari
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a photo session with DCs
Two killed, 40 others injured in road accidents
Son among 7 to walk gallows for killing woman in Noakhali
Road Safety Coalition Bangladesh demands ‘Add new chapter to road transport act or make new law for road safety’


Latest News
One arrested with marijuana in Noakhali
Bangladesh, S Korea trade reaches record high crossing USD 3 bn in 2022
'Strengthen scouts movement to groom children as worthy citizens'
Youth stabbed dead in Naogaon
HC summons 3 Nilphamari lawyers over misconduct with judge
Man crushed under train in Jhenidah
Govt may provide loans for producing eco-friendly bricks: Minister Shahab Uddin
Ekushey book fair: Bangla Academy brings some changes
Two killed over land dispute in Dinajpur
Presidential election on February 19
Most Read News
BNP demands withdrawal of error-ridden textbooks
Mother recognised as legal guardian of student: HC
Bangladeshi engineer arrested in India for 'murder' of wife
Presidential election schedule Wednesday
13 Covid cases reported in 24 hours
Two bodies to correct errors in textbooks, identify those responsible formed
Rizvi critically ill in jail, says wife
Mother cut into 5 pieces, son among 7 get death sentence
Couple held with hemp in Kishoreganj
UN: Climate change increases human trafficking risks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft