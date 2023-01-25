Video
Wednesday, 25 January, 2023
Home Back Page

Son among 7 to walk gallows for killing woman in Noakhali

Published : Wednesday, 25 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Our Correspondent

Noakhali, Jan, 24: A court in Noakhali on Tuesday sentenced seven persons to death for killing a woman at Subarnachar upazila in the district in 2020. One of the convicts is the victim's son.
Noakhali District and Sessions Court Judge Nilufar Sultana handed down the verdict. The court also fined the convicts Tk 5,000 each.
The condemned convicts are the victim's son Humayun Kabir, 32, Nirob, 26, Noor Islam, 32, Kalam, 30, Sumon, 33, Hamid, 28, and Ismail, 30.
Advocate Gulzar Ahmed Jewel, public prosecutor of the court, confirmed the matter.
According to the prosecution, police recovered the severed body parts of the victim Noorjahan Begum from a paddy field at Jahajmara village under the upazila on October 7, 2020.
Later, the 57-year-old victim's son Humayun Kabir filed a case with Subarnachar Police Station. During investigation, police found the direct involvement of Humayun in the murder over land and loan-related issues. At the same time, the police found evidence that his six other accomplices were also involved in the murder. After the investigation, police submitted a charge sheet.  The court delivered the verdict after taking depositions of 27 witnesses.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft