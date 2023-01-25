Road Safety Coalition Bangladesh demands ‘Add new chapter to road transport act or make new law for road safety’

Road Safety Coalition Bangladesh, which works on road safety, on Tuesday in a press conference, demanded that the current road transport act and regulations are not enough to ensure road safety. There are some internationally recognized aspects of road safety, which are not covered by existing laws and regulations. Hence the coalition demanded a separate chapter or legislation taking into account the safety and security issues.

These things were said in a press conference of the coalition at the Jatiya Press Club in the capital. Opinions regarding the promulgation of rules under the 'Road Transport Act 2018' were presented in this press conference.

The chief guest at the press conference, Ilias Kanchan, chairman of Nirapad Sarak Chai (NISCHA), said: "While the matter of issuing road transport rules is a commendable initiative, there are some limitations in it."

He noted that the current Road Transport Act 2018 and Road Transport Rules 2022 are not sufficient to ensure road safety.

The coalition leaders also said, road infrastructure, vehicle safety, seatbelts, child safety issues were not considered in the law or regulations. There is no clear and detailed mention of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. No provisions regarding treatment and rehabilitation of injured persons after the accident have been mentioned. There is no legal protection for service providers in assisting accident victims.

The Coalition's demand to the government was to include a separate chapter in the current law covering all road safety-related issues or to enact a separate road safety law in the light of five internationally recognized pillars.

National Heart Foundation Project Director (Road Safety) Mahfuzur Rahman Bhuiyan, BRAC Road Safety Programme Manager M Khalid Mahmud and others were present at the press conference.











