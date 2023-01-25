Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 January, 2023, 3:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Road Safety Coalition Bangladesh demands ‘Add new chapter to road transport act or make new law for road safety’

Published : Wednesday, 25 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 165
Staff Correspondent

Road Safety Coalition Bangladesh, which works on road safety, on Tuesday in a press conference, demanded that the current road transport act and regulations are not enough to ensure road safety. There are some internationally recognized aspects of road safety, which are not covered by existing laws and regulations. Hence the coalition demanded a separate chapter or legislation taking into account the safety and security issues.
These things were said in a press conference of the coalition at the Jatiya Press Club in the capital. Opinions regarding the promulgation of rules under the 'Road Transport Act 2018' were presented in this press conference.
The chief guest at the press conference, Ilias Kanchan, chairman of Nirapad Sarak Chai (NISCHA), said: "While the matter of issuing road transport rules is a commendable initiative, there are some limitations in it."
He noted that the current Road Transport Act 2018 and Road Transport Rules 2022 are not sufficient to ensure road safety.
The coalition leaders also said, road infrastructure, vehicle safety, seatbelts, child safety issues were not considered in the law or regulations. There is no clear and detailed mention of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. No provisions regarding treatment and rehabilitation of injured persons after the accident have been mentioned. There is no legal protection for service providers in assisting accident victims.
The Coalition's demand to the government was to include a separate chapter in the current law covering all road safety-related issues or to enact a separate road safety law in the light of five internationally recognized pillars.
National Heart Foundation Project Director (Road Safety) Mahfuzur Rahman Bhuiyan, BRAC Road Safety Programme Manager M Khalid Mahmud and others were present at the press conference.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rehabilitation of Kalurghat Bridge may begin by year-end
Michael Madhusudan Dutt's 199th birth anniversary today
BD working to consolidate ties with neighbours: Shahriar
One killed, 2 others injured in feud over ‘extortion’ at Jatrabari
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a photo session with DCs
Two killed, 40 others injured in road accidents
Son among 7 to walk gallows for killing woman in Noakhali
Road Safety Coalition Bangladesh demands ‘Add new chapter to road transport act or make new law for road safety’


Latest News
One arrested with marijuana in Noakhali
Bangladesh, S Korea trade reaches record high crossing USD 3 bn in 2022
'Strengthen scouts movement to groom children as worthy citizens'
Youth stabbed dead in Naogaon
HC summons 3 Nilphamari lawyers over misconduct with judge
Man crushed under train in Jhenidah
Govt may provide loans for producing eco-friendly bricks: Minister Shahab Uddin
Ekushey book fair: Bangla Academy brings some changes
Two killed over land dispute in Dinajpur
Presidential election on February 19
Most Read News
BNP demands withdrawal of error-ridden textbooks
Mother recognised as legal guardian of student: HC
Bangladeshi engineer arrested in India for 'murder' of wife
Presidential election schedule Wednesday
13 Covid cases reported in 24 hours
Two bodies to correct errors in textbooks, identify those responsible formed
Rizvi critically ill in jail, says wife
Mother cut into 5 pieces, son among 7 get death sentence
Couple held with hemp in Kishoreganj
UN: Climate change increases human trafficking risks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft