Food distribution for the poor takes a nosedive

Published : Wednesday, 25 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145

Given the rising cost of living in the country, we had repeatedly stressed on scaling up food distribution programmes for the poor and low income people. To our utter surprise, the government seems to have decided to act the exact opposite.

However, so far in this fiscal year, the government has reportedly distributed around 1.5 million tonnes of rice and wheat through its various food distribution programmes under the social safety net schemes - down by 6 percent year-on-year. Also there were no food distribution activities taking place under the Test Relief and school feeding programmes, and especially when these tend to reach the poor better than many other welfare and workfare programmes.

As of last Tuesday, coarse rice, which is consumed mostly by the poor and low-income people - was sold for Tk 46 to 52 per kilogram in Dhaka - up by 3 to 4 percent from a year earlier - according to the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB).

Wheat, another staple, saw its price soar by 66 percent to Tk 58 and 60 per kg. And it is in wheat distribution that the government has scaled back by 27.5 percent to 254,272 metric tonnes.

Understandably, the sudden rise in the import price of wheat following the war in Ukraine appears to have been a major factor in lower volumes of wheat distribution. Concurrently, Open Market Sales or OMS scheme, the only social food assistance for urban households have not been expanded to meet the growing demand.

Nevertheless, it appears that pro-poor initiatives under the public expenditures are eroding at a time when they need to increase it the most.

The million dollar question, however, given the recent hike in energy prices, inflation is expected to spiral further, and how would the low-income segments manage to survive then?

What is even more puzzling is that the government has been reported to have enough food stock to assist the poor and low-income families in a bigger scale. A food stock of 1.2 million metric tonnes is considered adequate and the government reportedly has 1.9 million metric tonnes at stock.

While government distribution of some essential commodities such as soybean oil, lentil and sugar is a commendable pro-people initiative, there is no scope to cut social safety net programmes' grain supplies. Moreover, the authorities concerned could have adjusted the composition of food by increasing the quantity of rice to replace wheat.

In conclusion, drawing urgent attention of the food ministry, we believe food grains distribution must be increased the soonest since high inflation has squeezed the scope for low-income people to avail the minimum living standards.












 
 


