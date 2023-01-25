Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 January, 2023, 3:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

The evils of religious extremism 

Published : Wednesday, 25 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

 
Dear Sir
Religious extremism is becoming an evil in our society. Terrorist organisations are promoting intolerance and violence in the minds of people in the name of religion.

Islam is the religion of faith, peace, unity, love and truthfulness. It has never preached violence and brutality in society. The terrorists are using religion to fulfill their nefarious agenda. Injustice, intolerance, poverty, unemployment and deteriorating law and order situation are becoming factors for increasing violence in society. Religious extremism, if not exterminated in roots' will become a termite which will erode peace and unity of our country.

People are emotionally attached to their beloved religion Islam. A vested interested group is always in an attempt to exploit this emotion to misinterpret Islam just to misguide and confuse young people.  Being a good citizen, everyone should try his level best to eradicate this evil force from our beloved nation. The elimination of terrorism from our country will help us accomplish our desired goal of becoming an affluent country.


Khalilur Rahman
Jhenaidah


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
The evils of religious extremism 
Ardern a great example of female leadership
The young generation’s link to committing suicide
Significance of Article 70 in a representative democracy
How would the IPS affect Sino-Bangladesh Strategic Ties?
Paradigm shift in our economy
Formalin - a curse for the nation
Apologies for slavery are commendable, but not nearly enough


Latest News
One arrested with marijuana in Noakhali
Bangladesh, S Korea trade reaches record high crossing USD 3 bn in 2022
'Strengthen scouts movement to groom children as worthy citizens'
Youth stabbed dead in Naogaon
HC summons 3 Nilphamari lawyers over misconduct with judge
Man crushed under train in Jhenidah
Govt may provide loans for producing eco-friendly bricks: Minister Shahab Uddin
Ekushey book fair: Bangla Academy brings some changes
Two killed over land dispute in Dinajpur
Presidential election on February 19
Most Read News
BNP demands withdrawal of error-ridden textbooks
Mother recognised as legal guardian of student: HC
Bangladeshi engineer arrested in India for 'murder' of wife
Presidential election schedule Wednesday
13 Covid cases reported in 24 hours
Two bodies to correct errors in textbooks, identify those responsible formed
Rizvi critically ill in jail, says wife
Mother cut into 5 pieces, son among 7 get death sentence
Couple held with hemp in Kishoreganj
UN: Climate change increases human trafficking risks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft