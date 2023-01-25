The evils of religious extremism 



Dear Sir

Religious extremism is becoming an evil in our society. Terrorist organisations are promoting intolerance and violence in the minds of people in the name of religion.



Islam is the religion of faith, peace, unity, love and truthfulness. It has never preached violence and brutality in society. The terrorists are using religion to fulfill their nefarious agenda. Injustice, intolerance, poverty, unemployment and deteriorating law and order situation are becoming factors for increasing violence in society. Religious extremism, if not exterminated in roots' will become a termite which will erode peace and unity of our country.



People are emotionally attached to their beloved religion Islam. A vested interested group is always in an attempt to exploit this emotion to misinterpret Islam just to misguide and confuse young people. Being a good citizen, everyone should try his level best to eradicate this evil force from our beloved nation. The elimination of terrorism from our country will help us accomplish our desired goal of becoming an affluent country.





Khalilur Rahman

Jhenaidah





