The young generation’s link to committing suicide

The word "suicide" comes from the Latin word Sui seidere, which means killing yourself. Deliberately sacrificing one's own life is the process of destroying one's own life. The general public promotes this process as suicide. Many of the worlds have declared suicide as a type of crime. Again, many religions consider suicide as a sin.



When a person intentionally takes his own life, it is called suicide. Earlier, suicide was a rare phenomenon in the world, but nowadays suicide has become easy for people, especially young women. According to the official statistics, the suicide rate is highest among the country's youth. Those who are building the future of the country are destroying themselves. They tend to commit suicide while the backbone of the country is being built. Among them, the number of women is more. Which is even more worse. Because women have been directly and indirectly playing a role in every struggle for the country, society, and family. From 2020 this number is increasing at double rate.



After the onset of Covid, the total suicides from March 8, 2020 to March 8, 2021 were 14,436, of which 49 percent were youth. Researchers think that due to the closure of educational institutions for a long time during the Corona period, the stress on the personal life of students is increasing. Disappointment with career, disappointment with studies, family rule, not taking anything seriously, love problems, financial crisis etc. are failing to control themselves at small moments. As a result they do not hesitate to decide to commit suicide even in trivial incidents. On May 29, 2021, a young girl named Fatema Akhter (17) was scolded by her parents for not studying in Tejgaon of the capital. Fatema committed suicide that day in shame. Again on 31-5-2021 Farhanuzzaman Rakin, a student of Noakhali Science and Technology University, committed suicide in frustration due to a conflict with his parents over a smartphone. Age-wise suicide rate is highest among university students.101 university student suicides in 2021.According to the information of Achal Foundation, during the Corona period, young people are frustrated with their careers, frustrated with studies, irritable mood, suffering from loneliness, financial problems from family, session congestion and excessive addiction to mobile phones. This stress increases and they think of suicide.29.95 percent young women have harmed themselves physically or otherwise due to stress.



According to many experts there are two types of suicide, the first is impulsive, where a report shows that the number of school students who committed suicide till August 2022 was 194, most of whom made impulsive decisions. Young women are the most likely to commit suicide due to emotion. Experts see failure in love, failure in exams, and slight pride as one of the main causes of death at this age. And the second is planned. The reasons for suicide include family problems, not getting a job, failure in love, job dismissal, exam failure, social media harassment etc. This results in depression and loneliness. At one stage the decision suffers from inferiority complex and chose suicide. Moreover, this suicide rate among women is the most responsible for torture, lack of economic and social capabilities, and eve teasing.



A man's eternal departure can never be expected through self-immolation. According to the research report of the World Health Organization at the meeting organized on the occasion of Suicide Prevention Day 2021, the number of people planning and attempting suicide is several times higher. Various psychologists and researchers have given opinions on how to discourage young people from committing suicide. Psychiatrist Dr. Mohit Kamal emphasizes on counseling. Which is the responsibility of every educational institution. Because counseling encourages the client to get out of suicidal thoughts and engage in life fighting. Islamic values can play a major role in preventing this suicide. Because suicide is forbidden in Islam. The Qur'anic verse was revealed, "(You spend your lives, time, wealth, talent, ability, ability) in the way of Allah, 'do not push yourselves to destruction. Campaigns can also play a major role in this. In addition to this campaign especially for women, there should be a separate emphasis to stop discrimination, iftigation, harassment through social media because these problems are usually identified as reasons for suicide of women in our country.



The joys and sorrows of life are incomplete without it. Happiness and sadness are very common things in human life. If you fail to face the dangers on the way in life and you are motivated to harm yourself, then there is no solution to the problem and there is no meaning in life. That is, no matter what happens, good or bad, it is a part of life and one should be patient with confidence. Then young people will be able to overcome any adverse situation, as well as some practical knowledge can play a role in preventing suicide.



- Sadia Tahiat Niha, Public Administration, Comilla University

















