

Significance of Article 70 in a representative democracy





With the precedence of political instability in neighbouring India in terms of the frequent defection of the elected representatives in both the lower and upper houses, Bangladesh had to take into consideration the prospect of such occurrences in her parliament as well. Thus, the reasoning was principally based on the pros and cons of a floor crossing provision. In this article, the primary focus would be to discuss the provision of Article 70 vis-a-vis representative democracy.





Article 70 states two events which may lead to the vacancy of the seat of an MP elected on a political party ticket i.e. either resigning from that party or voting against the party in the parliament. However, after the seat is vacated, the immediate former MP is not barred from participating in the bye-election independently or as a representative of any other political party.





In pursuant of a massive event in the legislature of Zimbabwe, the Constitutional Court of the country encountered a petition (Madzimure & Ors v Senate President &Ors) pertaining to the matter of floor crossing and the rationale of it can shed light on the nexus between the floor crossing provision and representative democracy. In this case, the brief fact was that several MPs voluntarily resigned from their political party, called MDC-T, under the banner of which they were elected and thus, their seats were vacated in consequence of the operation of law i.e. Article 129(1)(k) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe. The mentioned MPs, as a result, filed petitions challenging such vacancies. The petition was, however, rejected by the Court.





While the Court rejected the petition, it also made several points in its reasoning. The first point the Court discussed was the need for the provision to maintain the stability of the government, which is not the subject matter of this article. The second point the Court made was based on the contention of one of the most prominent British scholars of democracy and constitutional law, Sir W. Ivor Jennings (1903-1965).





As per Sir Jennings (�Cabinet Government�), a Member of Parliament who has been elected on a political party ticket has two obligations. One is towards his political party and the other is towards his electors. In terms of the former obligation, the duty is to support the political party for the normal duration of the Parliament. The later one is also pertaining to the political party as well. Jenning says that in modern times, in general terms, the electors while voting do not vote on the individuals, rather they cast their vote for the political parties. The MPs are mostly elected not due to their individual capacity, but rather due to their political label.





The veracity of the matter can be cross-checked in our country without the need for going too far. In a multi-party representative democracy, the dominance of the political parties in Bangladesh is evident. In the general elections, with certain rare exceptions, it can be generalised that the electoral culture of this country suggests that the electors cast their vote not on individuals but rather on political parties, their ideologies, election manifestos and primarily whether they represent Nouka, Dhaner Shish, Langol and so on electoral marks of different political parties.





Nevertheless, if after being elected, an MP finds his views in contravention to the views of the majority of MPs of his party, he can remove himself from the party. However, it would also vacate his seat in the legislature due to the operation of law. The reasoning for such a vacancy can be found in the very values of representative democracy.



The support to the political party by an MP is the representation of the electors who elected the MP in consideration of the political label or political party ticket. Thus, contravening the party would also amount to wrongly representing the electors. If such contravention is the right representation of the electors, then it can be proved through the bye-election as the MP who has to vacate his seat under Article 70 is not barred from bye-election. The said MP has the chance to get elected again in the bye-election either independently or on any other political party�s ticket.





Therefore, although the argument centring the floor crossing provision or Article 70 is mainly on merit or demerit, I believe that Article 70 holds the values of representative democracy as well. Especially, in a region where defection of elected representatives is very likely in absence of such a provision, the values of representative democracy require such provision as Article 70.





However, what could be the scope of Article 70 is a debate that is pertinent and requires scrutiny. Nevertheless, it must be kept in mind that any changes to Article 70 should not harm the interest of representative democracy in the country.



- Akhlak-Ul-Islam Tusar, Student, Department of Law, East West University

















