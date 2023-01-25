AL accepts EC decision on EVM

The tune of compromise is ringing in the camp of the ruling Awami League (AL) regarding the decision taken by Election Commission (EC) of not using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the expected number of constituencies in the upcoming general election. And the ongoing economic recession is the main reason for this compromise.

Regarding the use of EVMs in the general election, the ruling AL was very firm a few days ago. The party had proposed to the Election Commission to use EVMs in all 300 seats of the parliament. At last, the EC agreed to hold election in 150 seats with EVMs in the upcoming general election despite opposition by some parties and the AL welcomed the decision of the EC.

However, the global economic crisis has made the implementation of the decision difficult and the EC has suspended the decision of purchasing two lakh EVMs.

The Election Commission on Monday suspended its project to purchase two lakh electronic voting machines for use in a maximum of 150 parliamentary constituencies in the next parliament elections.

EC secretary Md Jahangir Alam said the commission made the decision after the government informed it that the project had been held up by the Planning Commission.

He said, "The Planning Commission has informed that the EVM project is not being processed for the time being due to the global situation and financial recession. Preparations are being made with the EVMs we have."

Meanwhile, it was gathered from some officials of the Election Commission that the new project is not being passed for the time being. Therefore, it will not be possible to use EVMs in 150 seats in the next parliamentary elections. According to the EC sources, it will be possible to hold elections in 50-60 constituencies with the existing EVMs that the EC has.

The ruling party has not taken any official decision regarding the EC's decision of not purchasing new EVMs and holding election in 150 seats with EVMs.

Regarding the party decision, Senior AL leader and Presidium Member of the party Dr Mostofa Jalal Mohiuddin told the Daily Observer, "The EC may be forced to suspend the project of purchasing new EVMs as the economic condition of the country is not good enough during the global economic recession due to the Ukraine-Russia war. Current situation may force them to abstain from the decision."