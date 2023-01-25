Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 January, 2023, 3:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

WHO seeks $2.5b for health emergency responses in 2023

Published : Wednesday, 25 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

GENEVA, Jan 24:  The World Health Organization on Monday appealed for $2.54 billion for its work in 2023 to help millions of people facing health emergencies around the world.
The UN health agency said that it was currently responding to an unprecedented number of intersecting health emergencies.
It pointed to the brutal war in Ukraine and the health impacts of conflicts in Yemen, Afghanistan, Syria and Ethiopia, as well as climate change related disasters like the monster floods that hit Pakistan last year and swelling food insecurity across the Sahel and the Horn of Africa.
And all of these emergencies, it stressed, overlap with the massive health system disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and outbreaks of other deadly diseases like measles and cholera.
"We're witnessing      an unprecedented convergence of crises that demands an unprecedented response," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said as the agency launched its appeal.
"The world cannot look away and hope these crises resolve themselves."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL accepts EC decision on EVM
Militants recruitment of Jamaatul Ansar starts in jail: RAB
WHO seeks $2.5b for health emergency responses in 2023
Four injured in garbage drum explosion at Moghbazar
Police examining why a garbage drum exploded in front of a medicine shop
WB chief concludes visit, reiterates strong support
Electricity demand may reach 16,000MW in irrigation season
Schedule for Presidential election today


Latest News
One arrested with marijuana in Noakhali
Bangladesh, S Korea trade reaches record high crossing USD 3 bn in 2022
'Strengthen scouts movement to groom children as worthy citizens'
Youth stabbed dead in Naogaon
HC summons 3 Nilphamari lawyers over misconduct with judge
Man crushed under train in Jhenidah
Govt may provide loans for producing eco-friendly bricks: Minister Shahab Uddin
Ekushey book fair: Bangla Academy brings some changes
Two killed over land dispute in Dinajpur
Presidential election on February 19
Most Read News
BNP demands withdrawal of error-ridden textbooks
Mother recognised as legal guardian of student: HC
Bangladeshi engineer arrested in India for 'murder' of wife
Presidential election schedule Wednesday
13 Covid cases reported in 24 hours
Two bodies to correct errors in textbooks, identify those responsible formed
Rizvi critically ill in jail, says wife
Mother cut into 5 pieces, son among 7 get death sentence
Couple held with hemp in Kishoreganj
UN: Climate change increases human trafficking risks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft