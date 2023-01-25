Four injured in garbage drum explosion at Moghbazar

Four persons were injured in an explosion of a garbage drum in front of a medicine shop in the capital's Moghbazar area on Tuesday morning. The incident took place around 9:45am.

Injured Saiful Islam, 36, Tarek, 20, Shahin, 30, and Abul Kalam, 25, are currently undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

Injured Saiful Islam said there was a loud explosion near a restaurant at Wireless Gate area while he was heading towards his office in Moghbazar from

his Sabujbagh residence.

"I fell on the road and saw blood profusion from different parts of my body," he said.

Ramna Model Police Station OC Abul hasan said, "We heard about the explosion in front of a medicine shop in Moghbazar. But not confirmed yet what was inside the drum."











