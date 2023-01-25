Video
WB chief concludes visit, reiterates strong support

Published : Wednesday, 25 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Business Correspondent

The World Bank (WB) Managing Director for Operations Axel van Trotsenburg concluded his 3-day visit to Bangladesh on Tuesday reaffirming the lending agency's strong support for helping the country to achieving its vision of an upper-middle income status by 2031.
He marked the commemoration of the 50 years of partnership between the World Bank and Bangladesh in a press statement which said "Bangladesh's development and growth trajectory is an inspiration for many countries. It has tackled many development challenges in remarkable ways.
"It has reduced poverty in record time and has played a leading and innovative role in disaster risk management and adaptation to climate change," said van Trotsenburg. The World Bank has been a steadfast partner for the past five decades and remains committed to help Bangladesh achieve green and inclusive economic growth and development, he further said.
Van Trotsenburg met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday and commended Bangladesh's role in climate change adaptation and disaster preparedness and the Prime Minister's strong leadership as the chair of the Climate Vulnerable Forum      during 2020-2022.
"Despite being severely affected by climate change, Bangladesh has emerged as a global leader in climate resilience and disaster preparedness by taking a bold and innovative approach reducing cyclone-related deaths more than 100-fold since 1971," he added.
He said the WB helped Bangladesh build and rehabilitate more than 700 km of coastal embankments, 1,000 cyclone shelters that also operate as schools and 550 km of paved roads that improve access for surrounding villages.
He visited a World Bank-financed cyclone shelter on Tuesday that serves as a primary school during normal weather and met with the local communities.
He also visited the Kutupalong Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar during his visit and praised Bangladesh for its generosity to provide shelter to about 1.1 million displaced Rohingya people. The WB has leveraged $590 million in grant financing to help Bangladesh meet to the basic needs of Rohingya people and the host communities.
During the visit, he also met with the finance minister, senior government officials, and development partners and discussed Bangladesh's development priorities. He was accompanied by World Bank Vice President for the South Asia Region, Martin Raiser.
"The World Bank is helping Bangladesh navigate through challenges of global shocks, including the impacts of the pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine and address barriers to higher growth," van Trotsenburg said.
"We are committed to supporting Bangladesh in its goal to become an upper-middle income country by 2031. For this, we will help create more private sector jobs, improve social and economic inclusion, and reduce climate vulnerability."


