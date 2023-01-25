Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 January, 2023, 3:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Electricity demand may reach 16,000MW in irrigation season

Published : Wednesday, 25 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Special Correspondent

The demand of electricity for the irrigation pumps would be increased about 2,500 MW, which is 500 MW more than the previous year, Power Division estimated.
It said this year (2023), the country needs around 16,000 MW of electricity to serve the extra load for irrigation pumps that starts in February and continues until May 30.
These forecasts were made by the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) at an inter-ministerial meeting on Tuesday, convened by the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources.
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid presided over the meeting.
Last year, the electricity demand in irrigation sector was 15,500 MW, in 2021, the electricity demand reached 14,097 MW while it was 11,997 in 2020, according to the BPDB.
At present the country generates around 12,050 to 13,000 MW in the peak hours.
There are about 1.71 million irrigation pumps in Bangladesh among them
83 per cent are diesel engine-operated and 17 per cent are electricity operated 1.34 million diesel-run irrigation pump.
Last year, the electricity demand was around 15,500 MW.
He advised them to coordinate with the rail, road and water transport sectors to ensure smooth transportation of fuel to the power plants and also to the irrigation pumps.
He also asked to set up a monitoring committee to monitor the power and energy supply situation.
The State Minister asked the officials of his ministry to build up a proper load management system to ensure uninterrupted power and fuel supply to the irrigation pumps.
"Sit together to ensure a better coordination between the entities in power, energy and transport sector to ensure uninterrupted power and fuel supply to the irrigation pumps," he said.
Meanwhile, the PDB officials told the meeting that the gas demand for power plants will go up to 1500 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) during the irrigation season while the demand for furnace oil will increase to 70,000 metric tons and diesel to 30,700 metric tons.  
Power secretary Habibur Rahman, BPDB chairman Belayet Hossain, Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) Chairman Md Selim Uddin and Power Cell director general Mohammad Hossain also spoke on the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL accepts EC decision on EVM
Militants recruitment of Jamaatul Ansar starts in jail: RAB
WHO seeks $2.5b for health emergency responses in 2023
Four injured in garbage drum explosion at Moghbazar
Police examining why a garbage drum exploded in front of a medicine shop
WB chief concludes visit, reiterates strong support
Electricity demand may reach 16,000MW in irrigation season
Schedule for Presidential election today


Latest News
One arrested with marijuana in Noakhali
Bangladesh, S Korea trade reaches record high crossing USD 3 bn in 2022
'Strengthen scouts movement to groom children as worthy citizens'
Youth stabbed dead in Naogaon
HC summons 3 Nilphamari lawyers over misconduct with judge
Man crushed under train in Jhenidah
Govt may provide loans for producing eco-friendly bricks: Minister Shahab Uddin
Ekushey book fair: Bangla Academy brings some changes
Two killed over land dispute in Dinajpur
Presidential election on February 19
Most Read News
BNP demands withdrawal of error-ridden textbooks
Mother recognised as legal guardian of student: HC
Bangladeshi engineer arrested in India for 'murder' of wife
Presidential election schedule Wednesday
13 Covid cases reported in 24 hours
Two bodies to correct errors in textbooks, identify those responsible formed
Rizvi critically ill in jail, says wife
Mother cut into 5 pieces, son among 7 get death sentence
Couple held with hemp in Kishoreganj
UN: Climate change increases human trafficking risks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft