Electricity demand may reach 16,000MW in irrigation season

The demand of electricity for the irrigation pumps would be increased about 2,500 MW, which is 500 MW more than the previous year, Power Division estimated.

It said this year (2023), the country needs around 16,000 MW of electricity to serve the extra load for irrigation pumps that starts in February and continues until May 30.

These forecasts were made by the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) at an inter-ministerial meeting on Tuesday, convened by the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid presided over the meeting.

Last year, the electricity demand in irrigation sector was 15,500 MW, in 2021, the electricity demand reached 14,097 MW while it was 11,997 in 2020, according to the BPDB.

At present the country generates around 12,050 to 13,000 MW in the peak hours.

There are about 1.71 million irrigation pumps in Bangladesh among them

83 per cent are diesel engine-operated and 17 per cent are electricity operated 1.34 million diesel-run irrigation pump.

He advised them to coordinate with the rail, road and water transport sectors to ensure smooth transportation of fuel to the power plants and also to the irrigation pumps.

He also asked to set up a monitoring committee to monitor the power and energy supply situation.

The State Minister asked the officials of his ministry to build up a proper load management system to ensure uninterrupted power and fuel supply to the irrigation pumps.

"Sit together to ensure a better coordination between the entities in power, energy and transport sector to ensure uninterrupted power and fuel supply to the irrigation pumps," he said.

Meanwhile, the PDB officials told the meeting that the gas demand for power plants will go up to 1500 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) during the irrigation season while the demand for furnace oil will increase to 70,000 metric tons and diesel to 30,700 metric tons.

Power secretary Habibur Rahman, BPDB chairman Belayet Hossain, Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) Chairman Md Selim Uddin and Power Cell director general Mohammad Hossain also spoke on the occasion.














