Schedule for Presidential election today

Chief Election Commi-ssioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said on Tuesday that the schedule for the presidential election will be announced Wednesday.

"A meeting of the election commission will be held at 11 am tomorrow where the schedule of the presidential election will be disclosed," he said while talking to the journalists at Nirbachan Bhaban in the city's Agargaon area after a meeting with Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker

Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury at JS Bhaban.

Parliament Secretariat Senior Secretary KM Abdus Salam and Election Commission (EC) Secretary Md Jahangir Alam were present during the meeting.

The CEC said, "We have met the Speaker of the Parliament and discussed about the presidential election."

According to the Constitution, a new president has to be elected within 90 to 60 days prior to the end of the incumbent president's tenure.

In line with the presidential election act, there is also a provision for the CEC to meet with the Speaker prior to the presidential election.

The previous presidential election schedule was announced on January 25, 2018.

Abdul Hamid was elected president unopposed for the second term on 6 February though the election slated for 18 February.

President Abdul Hamid is set to complete his tenure on April 23 this year. -BSS













