Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 January, 2023, 3:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Schedule for Presidential election today

Published : Wednesday, 25 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

Chief Election Commi-ssioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said on Tuesday that the schedule for the presidential election will be announced Wednesday.
"A meeting of the election commission will be held at 11 am tomorrow where the schedule of the presidential election will be disclosed," he said while talking to the journalists at Nirbachan Bhaban in the city's Agargaon area after a meeting with Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker
Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury at JS Bhaban.
Parliament Secretariat Senior Secretary KM Abdus Salam and Election Commission (EC) Secretary Md Jahangir Alam were present during the meeting.
The CEC said, "We have met the Speaker of the Parliament and discussed about the presidential election."
According to the Constitution, a new president has to be elected within 90 to 60 days prior to the end of the incumbent president's tenure.
In line with the presidential election act, there is also a provision for the CEC to meet with the Speaker prior to the presidential election.
The previous presidential election schedule was announced on January 25, 2018.
Abdul Hamid was elected president unopposed for the second term on 6 February though the election slated for 18 February.
President Abdul Hamid is set to complete his tenure on April 23 this year.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL accepts EC decision on EVM
Militants recruitment of Jamaatul Ansar starts in jail: RAB
WHO seeks $2.5b for health emergency responses in 2023
Four injured in garbage drum explosion at Moghbazar
Police examining why a garbage drum exploded in front of a medicine shop
WB chief concludes visit, reiterates strong support
Electricity demand may reach 16,000MW in irrigation season
Schedule for Presidential election today


Latest News
One arrested with marijuana in Noakhali
Bangladesh, S Korea trade reaches record high crossing USD 3 bn in 2022
'Strengthen scouts movement to groom children as worthy citizens'
Youth stabbed dead in Naogaon
HC summons 3 Nilphamari lawyers over misconduct with judge
Man crushed under train in Jhenidah
Govt may provide loans for producing eco-friendly bricks: Minister Shahab Uddin
Ekushey book fair: Bangla Academy brings some changes
Two killed over land dispute in Dinajpur
Presidential election on February 19
Most Read News
BNP demands withdrawal of error-ridden textbooks
Mother recognised as legal guardian of student: HC
Bangladeshi engineer arrested in India for 'murder' of wife
Presidential election schedule Wednesday
13 Covid cases reported in 24 hours
Two bodies to correct errors in textbooks, identify those responsible formed
Rizvi critically ill in jail, says wife
Mother cut into 5 pieces, son among 7 get death sentence
Couple held with hemp in Kishoreganj
UN: Climate change increases human trafficking risks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft