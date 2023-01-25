Video
Thurst on people-friendly field administration

Published : Wednesday, 25 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent

The Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the country have been asked to ensure establishing a people- friendly field administration giving necessary services, working in a coordinated manner with the local public representatives and keeping honesty, transparency and accountability to prevent corruption effectively.
At the stime, they were also asked boost up revenue and tax collection activities, monitoring field level development works, agriculture loan distribution and social safety net, relief and rehabilitation programmes and establishing Shaheed Minars in all educational institutions with own finance.
The instructions were given in the working sessions of the first day of the ongoing Conference of the Deputy Commissioner's, usually known as DC Conference, started on Tuesday in Dhaka.
In the first day of the conference, an open discussion session was held at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) with PM Sheikh Hasina after the inaugural session held at Shapla Hall of the PMO in Dhaka. Later, the issues of PMO and its subordinate authorities were discussed in another session at Karabi Hall.
After a break around one and half an hour, the working sessions of conference started in Osmani Memorial Auditorium.
On the first day of the conference, the issues under the      ministries and divisions of Finance, Internal Resources, Financial Institutions, Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation, Statistics and Informatics, Planning Division, Secondary and Higher Education, Technical and Madrasa Education, Primary and Mass Education, Liberation War Affairs, Power, Energy and Mineral Resources and Disaster Management and Relief Affairs were also discussed in the conference.
Later, the DCs were entertained at a dinner with the PM in Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in Agargaon.
In the first session of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the DCs were asked to work on ensuring production more food grains using the abandoned or unused lands, so that the probable challenges of food crisis in the country could be tackled.
In the sessions of the ministries and divisions of Finance, Internal Resources, Financial Institutions, Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation, Statistics and Informatics, Planning Division, Secondary and Higher Education, Technical and Madrasa Education, Primary and Mass Education, they were asked to remain alert, so that unnecessary infrastructures cannot be built in here and there across the country.
They were asked to keep vigilance on the issues and take necessary actions against such initiatives.
In the sessions, the DCs requested the government to amend and update the existing 'The Public Demands Recovery Act, 1913' and updating the 'Education Assistance Allowances' given for the children of the public servants.
They have also suggested the government to form a coordination committee on collecting revenues in the district levels. They have also suggested establishing service and help centers for the physically and mentally challenged people in upazila levels.
They were asked to monitor implementation works of field level development works, agriculture loan distribution and social safety net, relief and rehabilitation programmes, said Prime Minister's Economic Affairs Adviser Mashiur Rahman after the meeting with the DCs.


