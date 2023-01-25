Video
Finance minister discloses list of top 20 loan defaulters at parliament

Published : Wednesday, 25 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Staff Correspondent

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday informed the Jatiya Sangsad that the total number of country's loan defaulters is 7,86,065.
Of those, the amount of loan defaulted by only top 20 business entities is around Tk16,587 crore.
He also disclosed the list of top 20 loan defaulting companies in response to a question from ruling party MP Shahiduzzaman Sarkar.
Of the top defaulting companies, CLC Power Company tops the list with a defaulted loan of Tk1,640 crore while Western Marine Shipyard takes the second position defaulting Tk1,529 crore, Rimex Footwear defaulted Tk1,077.63 crore,  Rising Steel Company defaulted Tk 990.28 crore, Mohammad Elias Brothers Limited defaulted Tk 965.60 crore, Rupali Composite Leather Wear defaulted Tk 873.29 crore, Crescent Leather Products defaulted Tk 855.22 crore, Quantum Power Systems defaulted Tk 811.33 crore, Saad Musa Fabrics defaulted Tk 776.63 crore and BR Spinning Mills defaulted Tk 721.43 crore.
Among others, SA Oil Refinery Limited defaulted Tk 703.53 crore, Maisha Property Development defaulted Tk 663.18 crore, Radium Composite Textile Mills defaulted Tk 660.42 crore, Samannaz Super Oil Limited defaulted Tk 651.07 crore, Manha Precast      Technology defaulted Tk 647.16 crore, Ashian Education Limited defaulted Tk 635.94 crore, SM Steel Re-rolling Mills defaulted Tk 630.26 crore, Apollo Ispat Complex defaulted Tk 623.34 crore, Ehsan Steel Re-rolling defaulted Tk 590.23 crore and Siddique Traders defaulted Tk 541.20 crore.
In response to another question from reserved seat MP Najma Akhtar, the Minister said that there is no plan to waive interest on agricultural loans.
Mentioning the reason for this, he said, "Banks give loans to farmers with the money collected from depositors. As depositors are paid interest from the banks, it is not possible for the bank to waive the interest on loans given to farmers."


