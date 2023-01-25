Video
Wednesday, 25 January, 2023, 3:13 PM
Systems loss cut to solve energy crisis, BERC member tells JS body

Published : Wednesday, 25 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129
Shahnaj Begum

Reducing systems loss in gas sector by five per cent, the government would be able to solve the crisis in energy sector without increasing price or  even without the proposed "Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (amendment) Ordinance, 2022" Bill, Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) Member Md Maqbul-E-Elahi Chowdhury told a parliamentary Standing Committee meeting on Tuesday.
Parliament's Standing Committee on Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry is taking opinion of different stakeholders for presenting its final report on the Bill before it was presented in Parliament.
Maqbul said that the country was facing gas shortage of only 100 mmcf.
And the small shortage was met by importing Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), he said.
 "This small shortage snatched our peace and made the country's power generation unstable," he said giving his opinion to the parliamentary watchdog.
By stopping pilferage of gas, the nation could solve fuel price hike and inflation, said aid, while giving  his opinion about the "Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (amendment) Ordinance, 2022".
BERC is an autonomous body that was established based under the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Act 2003 to improve the country's power and energy infrastructure.
The law was amended thrice in the past. But the propose bill is totally different , it will snatch the people's right to raise questions about electricity and gas prices.
The  bill proposed to empower "the power ministry  to decide the new tariffs o  gas and electricity without any hearing."
On January 5, Law Minister Anisul Huq placed the "Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (amendment) Ordinance, 2022" in Parliament.
The ordinance was proclaimed by President Abdul Hamid      on December 1, and on the same day, the law ministry issued a gazette announcing the amendment.
Nasrul Hamid, state minister for power, energy and mineral resources, placed the bill in Parliament,  which was later sent to the standing committee.
The standing Committee has been asked to submit its report within five working days.
Maqbul-E-Elahi Chowdhury  told the meeting that during 1993- 1997 power sector's system loss was around 47 per cent, which has been reduced to five to seven per cent, as the Power Division brought  down misuse and pilferage.
He said that the energy sector's system loss has been reduced to 12 per cent from 27 per cent  that persisted for last 20 years.
He said that no previous government could stop  pilferage from the sector.
He said that pilferage had made the system unstable.
He said that Bangladesh imports 100 mmcf of gas from spot market  besides importing LNG under  long term deal under fixed price.
He said out of frustration that the crisis would persist unless steps were taken to stop corruption.
Following amendment of the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) Act 2003, the power ministry will be able to change gas and electricity tariffs bypassing any hearing.
Previously, it could revise the prices of fuel oil including diesel, octane, kerosene and petrol without any hearing.
BERC used to adjust gas and electricity prices after holding public hearings.
Maqbul told the meeting that the government could also take an initiative to extract more gas from different gas fields and also  go for increasing gas output, which was the vision of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
However, most of the members present in the meeting favoured the Bill.
The power division so far increased the price of electricity at the consumers' end by five per cent and  hiked gas tariffs for industries and power plants by 14.5 per cent to 178.8 per cent.
It has plans to increase power tariff soon as gas tariff for the power sector has been increased.
 Under the existing BERC Act, if the government wants to adjust the power tariff or price of natural gas, the relevant state-owned body has to place a proposal to the regulator and then the BERC holds a public hearing to listen to the opinions of the stakeholders on the issue before taking any decision.
After holding public hearing, the BERC announces its decision within 90 days on price adjustments.
But if the proposed amendment is passed by Parliament and the President gives assent, the government would be able to change electricity, gas and petroleum products' tariffs by passing the BERC and public hearings.
The Power Division said that  nagging crisis in the energy and power sectors prompted the government to assume powers  to adjust  tariffs according to the  need.
Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) vice chairman Prof ASM Shamsul Alam termed the government's move as "destructive to the semi-judicial powers of the BERC in adjusting power and energy tariffs.


