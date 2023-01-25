Mother's name sufficient as legal guardian in student documents: HC

In a major development, the High Court (HC) on Tuesday directed to add the names of 'father' or 'mother' or 'legal guardian' by amending the Student Information Form (SIF) at various levels in the education sector.

As a result, students will be able to fill the form by mentioning any of these three options - father or mother or legal guardian - in the guardian's part of the SIF, lawyers concerned opined.

In a verdict, the HC bench comprising Justice Naima Haider and Justice Md Khairul Alam also declared illegal and unconstitutional the refusal to provide admit cards to SSC and HSC candidates who have not used their father's

name in the SIF.

Forms with the name of the student's mother or any legal guardian instead of the father must be accepted and they cannot be forced to mention their father's name against their will, the HC observed.

It also observed that students may have difficulties in mentioning their father's name in the SIF and if they are not allowed to complete the SIF due to omitting their father's name, they will be deprived of education which is contrary to their fundamental rights as all citizens have the right to get an education and job under the constitution.

The HC bench came up with the verdict and observations after disposing of writ petition filed in 2009 seeking its directives in this regard.

Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST), Bangladesh Mahila Parishad and Naripokkho jointly filed the petition as public interest litigation to the HC in 2009 challenging the refusals by the different boards of education to issue registration cards to the SSC and HSC candidates, who could not complete the SIFs with names of their fathers and mothers.

In the petition, they said the candidates who were born at brothels could not mention the names of their fathers and they would be deprived of education if they were not allowed to complete their SIFs.

Responding to the writ petition, the HC had on August 3 in 2009 issued a rule asking the government to explain why the refusal to give admit cards to the SSC and HSC candidates, who could not complete the student information forms (SIFs) with the names of their fathers, should not be declared illegal.

In the rule, the HC also asked the government to show cause as to why it should not be directed to amend the SIFs to include identification information regarding the name of the father, or mother, or guardian of the candidates.

Advocate Aynunnahar Siddiqua Lipi appeared for the writ petitioners while Deputy Attorney General Amit Das Gupta represented the state during the court proceedings.

After the judgment, Siddiqua told reporters that the mother's rights have been partially established following the High Court verdict. And the right of education of any child without identity of parents is guaranteed amid this verdict, she added.

She said that the writ petition was filed following a media report stating that one student was not registered because he could not give his father's name in the SSC registration form under the Rajshahi Board in 2009.

At that time it was mandatory to write the name of father and mother as guardian of the student. The writ was filed challenging this discriminatory provision. Parents still have to write the name of father and mother at every level of education.

In the verdict, the High Court said that all forms can be filled in the field of education including registration by mentioning the name of father or mother or legal guardian.

This instruction has been given to all education boards including the Ministry of Education. As a result, the form can be filled by mentioning either identity as father or mother or legal guardian, she noted.

DAG Amit Das Gupta said the government had earlier taken steps so that students could complete SIFs with the name of the father, mother or any other legal guardian.

There is no provision that the student must mention the name of his or her father in the SIF, he added.











