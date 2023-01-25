Video
Wednesday, 25 January, 2023
Mbappe scores five in PSG French Cup rout of amateur minnows

PARIS, JAN 24: Kylian Mbappe became the first Paris Saint-Germain player to score five times in one match as the Ligue 1 giants crushed sixth-tier amateur minnows Pays de Cassel 7-0 in the French Cup on Monday.
Mbappe, who scored a hat-trick in France's defeat by Argentina in the World Cup final just over a month ago, netted a hat-trick in the first half here as PSG led 4-0 at the break against their regional league opponents.
He struck twice more after the restart, with Neymar and Carlos Soler scoring PSG's other goals in the last-32 tie.
The Qatar-owned club, who have won the French Cup 14 times, more than any other team, will now play away to bitter rivals Marseille in the last 16 early next month.
That match is scheduled for the week beginning February 6, just a week before PSG host Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.
"Once we scored the first goal it became harder for our opponents," PSG boss Christophe Galtier told reporters.
"The opponents we'll face over the next weeks are of a different quality," he added.
Mbappe was given the captain's armband while Neymar also started, but Lionel Messi was rested, allowed to sit out this tie played before a full house at the 38,000-seat Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens.    AFP


