

Kane ignored illness to earn share of Spurs goal record

The England captain netted on the stroke of half-time with a clinical strike from the edge of the penalty area at Craven Cottage.

Greaves' Tottenham record had stood since 1970, but Kane's first goal in his last three appearances gave him a share of the milestone.

However, Kane played after ignoring the lingering effects of an illness which gave him a sleepless night on Sunday.

"Last night was a tough night, up every couple of hours. A bug or virus. I have three kids, but I have a day off tomorrow," Kane said.

"To get the goal and equal the record was a nice feeling."

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte hailed Kane's desire to play through his illness.

"I want to underline that Harry played with a fever. He was not so good but he wanted to play because he understood the moment, he understood that he is a point of reference for us, for me and the other players," Conte said.

Kane could have broken Greaves' record in the second half, but his close-range header was superbly saved by Bernd Leno.

"I wasn't thinking about the record but whenever I miss a chance that I expect to score I'm disappointed," Kane said.

"I knew it would have broken the record but he made a good save."

The 29-year-old is now one short of becoming the third player to net 200 Premier League goals, after Alan Shearer (260) and Wayne Rooney (208).

Kane is also level with Rooney as England's joint record goalscorer after bagging his 53rd international goal in the World Cup quarter-final defeat against France in December. AFP

















LONDON, JAN 24: Harry Kane revealed he shook off a fever to move level with Jimmy Greaves as Tottenham's joint record scorer with his 266th goal for the club in Monday's 1-0 win at Fulham.The England captain netted on the stroke of half-time with a clinical strike from the edge of the penalty area at Craven Cottage.Greaves' Tottenham record had stood since 1970, but Kane's first goal in his last three appearances gave him a share of the milestone.However, Kane played after ignoring the lingering effects of an illness which gave him a sleepless night on Sunday."Last night was a tough night, up every couple of hours. A bug or virus. I have three kids, but I have a day off tomorrow," Kane said."To get the goal and equal the record was a nice feeling."Tottenham boss Antonio Conte hailed Kane's desire to play through his illness."I want to underline that Harry played with a fever. He was not so good but he wanted to play because he understood the moment, he understood that he is a point of reference for us, for me and the other players," Conte said.Kane could have broken Greaves' record in the second half, but his close-range header was superbly saved by Bernd Leno."I wasn't thinking about the record but whenever I miss a chance that I expect to score I'm disappointed," Kane said."I knew it would have broken the record but he made a good save."The 29-year-old is now one short of becoming the third player to net 200 Premier League goals, after Alan Shearer (260) and Wayne Rooney (208).Kane is also level with Rooney as England's joint record goalscorer after bagging his 53rd international goal in the World Cup quarter-final defeat against France in December. AFP