V-day volleyball  inaugurated

The Victory Day Volleyball competition 2022 was inaugurated on Tuesday at Shaheed Noor Hossain National Volleyball Stadium in the city, said a press release.

Bangladesh Volleyball Federation's (BVF) vice president and chairman of Nipa Group, Alhaj Md. Khoshru Chowdhury inaugurated the meet as the chief guest.

The competition is sponsored by Nipa Group and orgainised by BVF.

On the first day of the competition, Bangladesh Army beat Bangladesh Ansar and VDP by 3-0 sets while Bangladesh Navy defeated Border Guard Bangladesh by 3-2 sets. BSS















