Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 January, 2023, 3:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

V-day volleyball  inaugurated

Published : Wednesday, 25 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

The Victory Day Volleyball competition 2022 was inaugurated on Tuesday at Shaheed Noor Hossain National Volleyball Stadium in the city, said a press release.
Bangladesh Volleyball Federation's (BVF) vice president and chairman of Nipa Group, Alhaj Md. Khoshru Chowdhury inaugurated the meet as the chief guest.
The competition is sponsored by Nipa Group and orgainised by BVF.
On the first day of the competition, Bangladesh Army beat Bangladesh Ansar and VDP by 3-0 sets while Bangladesh Navy defeated Border Guard Bangladesh by 3-2 sets.    BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lampard sacked as boss of troubled Everton
Mbappe scores five in PSG French Cup rout of amateur minnows
Kane ignored illness to earn share of Spurs goal record
T20 break for Kohli and Rohit, says India coach Dravid
V-day volleyball  inaugurated
Gopalganj SC, BFF Elite Academy notch win in BCL
Tigresses take on UAE eyeing Semis despite tough calculation
ICC overturns Rawalpindi pitch demerit point on Pakistan appeal


Latest News
One arrested with marijuana in Noakhali
Bangladesh, S Korea trade reaches record high crossing USD 3 bn in 2022
'Strengthen scouts movement to groom children as worthy citizens'
Youth stabbed dead in Naogaon
HC summons 3 Nilphamari lawyers over misconduct with judge
Man crushed under train in Jhenidah
Govt may provide loans for producing eco-friendly bricks: Minister Shahab Uddin
Ekushey book fair: Bangla Academy brings some changes
Two killed over land dispute in Dinajpur
Presidential election on February 19
Most Read News
BNP demands withdrawal of error-ridden textbooks
Mother recognised as legal guardian of student: HC
Bangladeshi engineer arrested in India for 'murder' of wife
Presidential election schedule Wednesday
13 Covid cases reported in 24 hours
Two bodies to correct errors in textbooks, identify those responsible formed
Rizvi critically ill in jail, says wife
Mother cut into 5 pieces, son among 7 get death sentence
Couple held with hemp in Kishoreganj
UN: Climate change increases human trafficking risks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft