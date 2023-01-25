Video
Wednesday, 25 January, 2023
Gopalganj SC, BFF Elite Academy notch win in BCL

Published : Wednesday, 25 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

Gopalganj Sporting Club and BFF Elite Academy Football team won their respective matches of the Bangladesh Championship League football held on Tuesday at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.
In the day's match, Safin slammed a brilliant hat-trick saw Gopalganj SC earned an overwhelming 5-0 goal victory over Little Friends Club.
In the day's another match, BFF Elite Academy team blanked Swadhinata Krira Sangha by 3-0 goals.
After the barren first half, Mirajul finally broke the deadlock scoring the first goal for BFF Elite Academy Football team in the 65th minute from a penalty while he doubled the team's lead scoring his second again converting a spot kick in the 69th minute of the match.
Asadul completed the tally scoring the third goal for BFF Elite Football Academy team in the 74th minute of the match. BSS


