Tigresses take on UAE eyeing Semis despite tough calculation

ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Bangladesh Under-19 Women's Cricket team will take on the UAE girls today in their last Super-six game of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 with a pressure of big margin win to secure semifinals.

Absa Puk Oval, Potchefstroom will host the match starting at 5:45pm (BST).

The young Tigresses emerged as the champions of Group-1 of 1st round defeating Australia by seven wickets in the tournament opener followed by 10 runs win over Sri Lanka to secure Super-six round as the first team. They clinched a five-wicket victory against the USA in their last group battle and remained unbeaten to reach to the next stage. But they lost to South Africa by five wickets in their first Super-six game, which not only stopped their winning chariot but opaque their dream to the play-offs.

South Africa and Bangladesh are still alive in black and white. Wins of both also will ensure six points for them but the question will be the run rate as hosts are holding 0.51 and Bangladesh have 0.25 net run rate. India and Australia are the top sides in Super-six Group-1 with six points each and are well ahead for the semies with six points each and bagging 2.84 and 2.21 net run rates in respective willows. A huge win therefore, only can pull Proteas or Tigresses to the semies legging Australia behind.

However, Bangladesh whiffers Afia Prottasha, Dilara Akter, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan and Sumaiya Akter all are in good forms with the bat while skipper Disha Biswash, Marufia Akter, and Dipa Khatun are quite phenomenal with the ball so far.

Asrafi Yeasmin Arthy, Misty Shaha and Leky Chakma are yet to expose their caliber as their top-order had been outstanding in earlier affairs.

The UAE skipper Theertha Satish had hit a fifty in their last match against Australia, Samaira Dharnidharka, Mahika Gaur, Lavanya Keny, Vaishnave Mahesh, Indhuja Nandakumar are so far so good in the event and they legged down Scotland in the group stage game to promote to the Super-six.















