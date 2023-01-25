Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 January, 2023, 3:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Tigresses take on UAE eyeing Semis despite tough calculation

ICC U19 Women\'s T20 World Cup 2023

Published : Wednesday, 25 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Sports Reporter

ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Bangladesh Under-19 Women's Cricket team will take on the UAE girls today in their last Super-six game of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 with a pressure of big margin win to secure semifinals.
Absa Puk Oval, Potchefstroom will host the match starting at 5:45pm (BST).
The young Tigresses emerged as the champions of Group-1 of 1st round defeating Australia by seven wickets in the tournament opener followed by 10 runs win over Sri Lanka to secure Super-six round as the first team. They clinched a five-wicket victory against the USA in their last group battle and remained unbeaten to reach to the next stage. But they lost to South Africa by five wickets in their first Super-six game, which not only stopped their winning chariot but opaque their dream to the play-offs.
South Africa and Bangladesh are still alive in black and white. Wins of both also will ensure six points for them but the question will be the run rate as hosts are holding 0.51 and Bangladesh have 0.25 net run rate. India and Australia are the top sides in Super-six Group-1 with six points each and are well ahead for the semies with six points each and bagging 2.84 and 2.21 net run rates in respective willows. A huge win therefore, only can pull Proteas or Tigresses to the semies legging Australia behind.
However, Bangladesh whiffers Afia Prottasha, Dilara Akter, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan  and Sumaiya Akter all are in good forms with the bat while skipper Disha Biswash, Marufia Akter, and Dipa Khatun are quite phenomenal with the ball so far.
Asrafi Yeasmin Arthy, Misty Shaha and Leky Chakma are yet to expose their caliber as their top-order had been outstanding in earlier affairs.
The UAE skipper Theertha Satish had hit a fifty in their last match against Australia, Samaira Dharnidharka, Mahika Gaur, Lavanya Keny, Vaishnave Mahesh, Indhuja Nandakumar are so far so good in the event and they legged down Scotland in the group stage game to promote to the Super-six.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lampard sacked as boss of troubled Everton
Mbappe scores five in PSG French Cup rout of amateur minnows
Kane ignored illness to earn share of Spurs goal record
T20 break for Kohli and Rohit, says India coach Dravid
V-day volleyball  inaugurated
Gopalganj SC, BFF Elite Academy notch win in BCL
Tigresses take on UAE eyeing Semis despite tough calculation
ICC overturns Rawalpindi pitch demerit point on Pakistan appeal


Latest News
One arrested with marijuana in Noakhali
Bangladesh, S Korea trade reaches record high crossing USD 3 bn in 2022
'Strengthen scouts movement to groom children as worthy citizens'
Youth stabbed dead in Naogaon
HC summons 3 Nilphamari lawyers over misconduct with judge
Man crushed under train in Jhenidah
Govt may provide loans for producing eco-friendly bricks: Minister Shahab Uddin
Ekushey book fair: Bangla Academy brings some changes
Two killed over land dispute in Dinajpur
Presidential election on February 19
Most Read News
BNP demands withdrawal of error-ridden textbooks
Mother recognised as legal guardian of student: HC
Bangladeshi engineer arrested in India for 'murder' of wife
Presidential election schedule Wednesday
13 Covid cases reported in 24 hours
Two bodies to correct errors in textbooks, identify those responsible formed
Rizvi critically ill in jail, says wife
Mother cut into 5 pieces, son among 7 get death sentence
Couple held with hemp in Kishoreganj
UN: Climate change increases human trafficking risks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft