Wednesday, 25 January, 2023, 3:12 PM
Mehidy only Tiger to find place in ICC ODI team of year

Published : Wednesday, 25 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Mehidy Hasan Miraz found place in the ICC ODI team of the year as the only Bangladeshi player even though the Tigers had showed tremendous performance in this format in the last year with some other players also coming of age.
Bangladesh won their first ever ODI series in South Africa and also won a series against India at home, which was the high point of the year 2022 and the low point was an ODI series defeat to Zimbabwe.
Mehidy was consistent throughout the year for which he was rewarded.
According to ICC, the 25-year old emerged as one of the most consistent all-rounders in ODI cricket in 2022, with some brilliant displays.
With his bowling as effective as ever, Mehidy developed his batting further, often bailing Bangladesh out of some tough situations.
He picked up 24 wickets in 15 games at an average of 28.20 with a best performance of 4-29. He also scored 330 runs at a stunning average of 66, with one century and one fifty.
But obviously his best series was against India at the fag end of the last year. His terrific performance indeed single-handedly won the series for the second consecutive time against the sub-continent powerhouse.
In the first match, his 38 not out was pivotal as Bangladesh added an unbeaten 51-run for the last wicket partnership for an unlikely one-wicket victory against India.
In the second match, coming into bat at No.8 position, he struck his maiden century -a 83 ball-100 not out which helped the side recover from a 69-6 to post a staggering 271-7, a score that was enough to beat India by five runs.
In those two matches he also bowled well to establish him finally as a genuine allrounder like Shakib Al Hasan.     BSS


