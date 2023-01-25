

Sylhet win nail biter against Barishal after Shanto's glitz

FBs won the toss at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium and invited SSs to bat first. Strikers posted a decent 173-run total on the board despite losing three wickets in the 2nd over of their batting innings. Opener Zakir Hasan departed in the first ball of that over delivered by Mohammad Wasim, who stroke twice more in the over to complete an over hattrick. Towhid Hridoy, who was playing his first match after recovering from injury, scored four runs. Mushfiqur Rahim departed for a golden duck like Zakir as Striker had been in serious trouble losing three to manage 15 runs only.

The 81-run 4th wicket partnership between Shanto and Tom Moores by the way, had pulled Strikers from the disaster as Moores was got out 10 short of a fifty. Shanto then got Thisara Perera to pair with and they jointly added 68 more runs before Perera's dismissal on 21 off 16.

Shanto carried on batting and remained unbeaten hoarding 89 runs off 66 deliveries hitting 11 boundaries and one over-boundary. Imad Wasim was retired hurt on five while Tanzim Sakib was yet to face a ball as Strikers stopped on 173 for five from stipulated 20 overs.

Shakib Al Hasan and Kamrul Islam Rabbi took one wicket each beside Mohammad Wasim's trio.

Needing 175, Barishal got a mediocre start from their opener as Saif Hasan, who got out on 31 off 19. Batting at 3, Anamul Haque Bijoy managed three runs while Ibrahim Zadran missed a fifty for eight runs. Skipper Shakib once again started to show his intent with the bat but not for long as the southpaw was dismissed on 29 off 18. Tight spells from Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir created a big gap between the runs and the balls as cameos from Iftikhar Ahmed (17 off 13), Karim Janat (21 off 12) and Mohammad Wasim (10 off 4) failed to rescue their side. Wasim conceded 14 runs only from his four overs while Amir allowed 24.

Strikers' skipper Mashrafe handed over the ball to Rezaur Rahman Raza to defend 14 runs in the last over, who started with a wide but picked up the wicket of danger man Iftikhar in the following deliver. Mehidy Miraz's run out in the 2nd ball added further tension to Barishal tent. One single followed by a dot created more comfort for Strikers but not for long as Wasim hit a missive in the penultimate delivery and hence anything less than an over boundary in the last ball was enough for Sylhet to celebrate and they did it as Raza conceded a four in the last ball. Barishal thereby, were able to post 171 runs on the board for eight wickets.

Reza hauled three for 41 while Tanzim Sakib and Amir shared two wickets apiece.

Snato was adjudged the Player of the Match for his unbeaten knock.

























