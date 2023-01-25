Semi-finals and final today

The semi-finals and final of the Kool-BSJA Media Cup Football organised by the Bangladesh Sports Journalist Association (BSJA) are set to be played in the morning today (Wednesday) at the Artificial Turf adjoining at the BFF House at Motijheel in Dhaka.

Earlier, Boishakhi TV, Channel-I, the Daily Kalbela and DBC confirmed the last-four round of the annual football tournament of the BSJA, eliminating their respective rivals in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Now, Boishakhi TV and the Daily Kalbela will play the first semi-final while defending champion Channel-I will meet the DBC channel in the second semi-final, both the matches will kick-start at 9:30 am.

The winners will engage in the final at 11:30 am.

The five-day event of the Kool-BSJA Media Cup Football kicked off on Saturday. The six-a-side football tournament sponsored by 'Kool' of Square Toiletries Ltd was participated by a total of 32 media house teams.

















