US wants regional stability in South Asia to 'advance'

Jan 24: The United States has said it has been an explicit proponent of regional stability in South Asia while insisting that a dialogue between the two important regional players - Pakistan and India - was a matter between the two countries.

"We have long called for regional stability in South Asia, but the pace, the scope, the character of any dialogue between India and Pakistan is a matter for those two countries," US State Department spokesperson Ned Price told a press briefing in Washington on Monday.

The statement from the senior US official comes a week after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to hold serious and sincere talks to resolve burning issues, including Kashmir, and said the United Arab Emirates leadership could play an important role in bringing India and Pakistan to the table.

However, a day later the Prime Minister's Office clarified that talks with India can only take place after the country reverses its "illegal action of August 5, 2019", which was aimed at illegally altering the demography of the Muslim-majority state of Indian occupied Kashmir. DAWN

















