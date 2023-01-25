

Idol-makers busy for Saraswati Puja in Pabna

According to field sources, they are giving the final touch to the idols and expecting a brisk business after two years of dull celebration of the festival amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Many idol-makers are likely to get big orders as different educational institutions, hostels, coaching centres, and other institutions of professional studies and local puja committees are taking preparation to celebrate the festival. to worship the goddess of knowledge with traditional gaiety.

Debesh Paul, 45, idol-maker in Pabna, said, he has got orders for 150 idols including seven large ones, in the last five days. The starring range of an idol is Tk 300 to 10,000 depending on size.

This year's sale is better than previous years, he added. He further said, "Large idols were not allowed in the past years due to Covid-19 restrictions and we suffered losses."

"This year we have started making idols almost four months ahead of the festival. So far, I have prepared about 150 idols of different sizes," he maintained.

Register of the Pabna Science and Technology University Bijan Kumar Brammo, said, the university will celebrate the Saraswati Puja and all kinds of preparations are being taken.

Basant Panchami heralds the beginning of springtime. The tithi usually falls during the month of January or February. As per the Lunar calendar, the festival is celebrated on the fifth day (Panchami) of Magh. It is considered to be a pious day as per the Hindu religion. It is also celebrated across India as well as Nepal.

There is a tradition of worshipping Goddess Saraswati on Basant Panchami. Many other rituals are also carried out to rejoice this eventful occasion.

Basant Panchami or Saraswati Puja-2023 falls on the 25th and 26th of January. The tithi begins at 12:34 pm on January 25 and ends at 10:28 am on January 26.

Basant Panchami holds a special significance for Hindus. Many students also seek admission to new courses on this day. This is because the day is dedicated to Maa Saraswati, believably goddess of knowledge and wisdom.

It is also believed, if you start anything new on this day, it is likely to be more fruitful as her blessings will be with you. She will guide you during your journey and help you make wiser decision. So, many people celebrate this day at due devotion.

