Cauliflower growers get fair price at Fulbari

FULBARI, KURIGRAM, Jan 24: Male and female farmers of Fulbari Upazila in the district are smiling as they are getting higher price of advance cauliflower output.

Both cauliflower and cabbage have yielded bumper in the upazila. Growers remained in fear of loss for several weeks of cauliflower price fall. But the cauliflower price has been going up for the last few days, bringing smile to the face of growers.

A visit found hundreds of acres of advance cauliflower fields in Gourakmandal Kutibari and Krishnananda Boksi areas under Nawdanga Union. Wide fallow areas have been brought under the cauliflower cultivation.

According to field sources, growers have been selling cauliflower for the last one and a half months.

Grower Mansar Ali of Kurushaferusha area said, he has cultivated cauliflower on one bigha. He said, "Firstly I was selling per maund cauliflower at Tk 1,000 to 1,500. But in the mid-time, the price decreased to Tk 200-250 per maund. It got me into tension. Now per maund is selling at Tk 500-550 per maund for few days."

If the current price continues for two/three weeks, growers will get a profit of Tk 50,000 to 60,000 per bigha after adjusting other costs, he added.

Grower Isha Mia of the area said, his cauliflower has yielded bumper on I bigha. He is selling per maund cauliflower at Tk 500-600. If the price continues, he is expecting a profit of Tk 60,000 to 70,000 per bigha.

Fulbari Upazila Agriculture Officer Nilufa Yasmin said, according to advice of the agriculture department, farmers have created huge popularity by cultivating cauliflowers of different species.

This season marginal farmers have cultivated cauliflower on 85 hectares (ha) while cabbage on 80 ha in the upazila, she added.

She further said, per maund cauliflower is selling at Tk 500-550 while per piece at Tk 8-10.

Growers will not be affected if the current price continues, the agriculture official maintained.

















