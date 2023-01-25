Video
Wednesday, 25 January, 2023, 3:10 PM
Home Countryside

Two killed in road accidents

Published : Wednesday, 25 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Our Correspondents

At least two persons were killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Lalmonirhat and Bogura, on Monday and Tueasday.
LALMOHAN, LALMONIRHAT: A man was killed in a road accident in Hatibandha Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The accident took place on Tuesday morning in Ramniganj Narikeltala area of Barakhata-Tista Barrage road of the upazila.
The deceased  was identified as Abdul Latif, 47, a resident of Bhotmari area under Kaliganj Upazila. He was a field officer of Grameen Bank Barakhata branch.
Police said Abdul Latif was going to Teesta Barrage from the office riding on a motorcycle. On the way, a truck coming from Teesta barrage hit him in Narikeltala area. He died on the      spot.
Later, police recovered the body from the spot and sent it to hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge of Handibandha Highway Police Station (PS) Abdul Hakeem Azad confirmed the matter.
BOGURA: A fish trader was killed and another injured after being hit by an ambulance in Shibganj Upazila of the district.
The accident took place on Monday night in Mahasthan Bazar area of the upazila.
The dead person was Hasen Ali, a resident of Dighalkandi area of Mahasthan. Injured was Badsha.
Police said Hasen and Badshah were returning home by walking along the road. At that time, an ambulance hit them from behind in Mohasthan area. Hasen Ali died on the spot.
Gobindganj Highway PS Sub-Inspector Ershad Hossain confirmed the matter.


