Man crushed under train at Patgram

PATGRAM, LALMONIRHAT, Jan 24: A man was crushed under a train in Patgram Upazila of the district on Monday.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 45, could not be known immediately.

Local sources said the Lalmonirhat No. 66 Commuter Train from Burimari hit the man in Rahmanpur Dhabalsati area under Patgram Sadar Union in the upazila at around 11 am while he was crossing the rail line, which left him dead on the spot.

On information, fire service personnel rushed in and recovered the body.

The body was, later, handed over to police.

Officer-in-Charge of Patgram Police Station Omar Faruque confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to identify the deceased.

















