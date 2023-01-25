Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 January, 2023, 3:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Man crushed under train at Patgram

Published : Wednesday, 25 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondent

PATGRAM, LALMONIRHAT, Jan 24: A man was crushed under a train in Patgram Upazila of the district on Monday.
The identity of the deceased, aged about 45, could not be known immediately.
Local sources said the Lalmonirhat No. 66 Commuter Train from Burimari hit the man in Rahmanpur Dhabalsati area under Patgram Sadar Union in the upazila at around 11 am while he was crossing the rail line, which left him dead on the spot.
On information, fire service personnel rushed in and recovered the body.
The body was, later, handed over to police.
Officer-in-Charge of Patgram Police Station Omar Faruque confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to identify the deceased.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Idol-makers busy for Saraswati Puja in Pabna
Cauliflower growers get fair price at Fulbari
Two killed in road accidents
Man crushed under train at Patgram
Four village road development projects were opened in Magurkhali, Atlia
Boro seedbeds face cold injury in Joypurhat
Combined harvester given to farmers in Pirojpur
Poor people get winter clothes in 10 dists


Latest News
One arrested with marijuana in Noakhali
Bangladesh, S Korea trade reaches record high crossing USD 3 bn in 2022
'Strengthen scouts movement to groom children as worthy citizens'
Youth stabbed dead in Naogaon
HC summons 3 Nilphamari lawyers over misconduct with judge
Man crushed under train in Jhenidah
Govt may provide loans for producing eco-friendly bricks: Minister Shahab Uddin
Ekushey book fair: Bangla Academy brings some changes
Two killed over land dispute in Dinajpur
Presidential election on February 19
Most Read News
BNP demands withdrawal of error-ridden textbooks
Mother recognised as legal guardian of student: HC
Bangladeshi engineer arrested in India for 'murder' of wife
Presidential election schedule Wednesday
13 Covid cases reported in 24 hours
Two bodies to correct errors in textbooks, identify those responsible formed
Rizvi critically ill in jail, says wife
Mother cut into 5 pieces, son among 7 get death sentence
Couple held with hemp in Kishoreganj
UN: Climate change increases human trafficking risks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft