Wednesday, 25 January, 2023, 3:10 PM
Home Countryside

Four village road development projects were opened in Magurkhali, Atlia

Published : Wednesday, 25 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Four village road development projects were opened in Magurkhali, Atlia and Shovana unions in Dumuria Upazila of Khulna District on Monday. Narayan Chandra Chanda, local MP and former fisheries and livestock minister, inaugurated these projects at Tk 6.99 crore at a function held in Kanchannagar Village under Magurkhali Union as the chief guest.  The opening function was presided over by Magurkhali Union Chairman Bimal Krishna Sana. Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sharif Asif Rahman, Upazila Engineer Md Rabiul Islam, Upazila Awami League's Senior Organizing Secretary Assistant Lecturer GM Faruk Hossain, Upazila Primary Education Officer Sikdar Atikur Rahman Jewel, and Union Chairman Suranjit Kumar Baida were present as special guests at the opening function.    photo: observer


« PreviousNext »

